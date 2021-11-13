Robertson: Rittenhouse is undergoing trial by media

Few know that in 1792 France introduced the guillotine; fewer know that it was used until 1977. In 2021 “The Left” praised Virginia for becoming the first southern state to abolish the death penalty. However, in the same year members of “The Left” appear to be salivating over an 18-year-old: Kyle Rittenhouse.
What other circumstances than politics would cause a 36-year-old, four-time NBA champion worth millions, LeBron James, to criticize an 18-year-old from Antioch, Illinois? LeBron James is known all over the world for his athletic abilities; Kyle Rittenhouse is known, at least all over America, as a young man yet to be proven guilty of any crime.
In her 2018 book, “On Reading Well,” Karen Prior says, “When the justice system becomes a form of entertainment, it surely is unjust.” In 1979 Ted Bundy’s trial is said to have been America’s first televised criminal trial which bore strange results: Bundy became somewhat of a heartthrob to young female viewers. There’s much speculation that had the O.J. Simpson trial been less public its verdict would have been different, but fear of more riots following the Rodney King riots produced a different outcome. Does American media have an effect on our justice system?
I believe that if Kyle Rittenhouse is found innocent, he’ll have the right to say, as Charles Dickens’ character, Sydney Carton, “I am like one who died young. All my life might have been.” Eighteen-year-old Kyle won’t just drift back into society as one in 300 million, but thanks to American media, he’ll be known as a man who “got away with shooting three people.”
If Rittenhouse is found innocent, he will not have gone unpunished, but in my opinion, will have lived out Malcolm Feeley’s 1992 book, “The Process Is The Punishment.” We say “innocent until proven guilty,” but in the meantime the defendant’s name is disparaged and every aspect of his life is scrutinized down to the suit he wears to the tears he cries in court.
Are we looking at a hardened criminal or is Kyle not still Sydney Carton, “capable of good things, gentle things, even magnanimous things?” When my Dad was around 18 years old he, with his then friends, robbed a convenience store. He served about 2 years for that crime in a Texas prison. Forty years later he has raised three children, works with a local congregation of the Lord’s people, and I would say has helped many people get their lives back on track. Do we desire to see lives ruined before they begin?
In the seventh chapter of the Book of Acts Stephen, a disciple of Christ, is stoned. In this scene readers are introduced to Paul before he became an Apostle. The Bible says that Paul held their coats as they stoned Stephen and Acts 8:1 says, “Saul was consenting unto his death.” The Greek word translated “consented” could’ve been translated “took pleasure in.” I reiterate Karen Prior: “When the justice system becomes a form of entertainment, it surely is unjust.”