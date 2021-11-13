Robertson: Rittenhouse is undergoing trial by media

Few know that in 1792 France introduced the guillotine; fewer know that it was used until 1977. In 2021 “The Left” praised Virginia for becoming the first southern state to abolish the death penalty. However, in the same year members of “The Left” appear to be salivating over an 18-year-old: Kyle Rittenhouse.

What other circumstances than politics would cause a 36-year-old, four-time NBA champion worth millions, LeBron James, to criticize an 18-year-old from Antioch, Illinois? LeBron James is known all over the world for his athletic abilities; Kyle Rittenhouse is known, at least all over America, as a young man yet to be proven guilty of any crime.

In her 2018 book, “On Reading Well,” Karen Prior says, “When the justice system becomes a form of entertainment, it surely is unjust.” In 1979 Ted Bundy’s trial is said to have been America’s first televised criminal trial which bore strange results: Bundy became somewhat of a heartthrob to young female viewers. There’s much speculation that had the O.J. Simpson trial been less public its verdict would have been different, but fear of more riots following the Rodney King riots produced a different outcome. Does American media have an effect on our justice system?