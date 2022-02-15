Robertson: Striking truckers are acting peacefully

Recently I bumped into Bulletin Editor Holly Kozelsky, at the public library as she cycled through old newspaper films for the “Today in History” section. That visit plus some reading of my own inspired me to write my own “This Month in History.”

I recently finished reading Dr. Leroy Garrett’s With All the Mind. In one chapter reference is made to an event in February of 1969 when an office building of The Bank of America in Isla Vista, California, was burned down by protestors of the Vietnam War.

As I read the story from 1969 my mind went to the Canadian truckers “occupying” Ottawa. Do I consider them terrorists? Not in the least. I believe them to be patriots attempting to peacefully regain certain freedoms from an overreaching government.

Not only the Canadian truckers, but now high school students in Oakdale, California, and students from two high schools in Chicago, Illinois, have participated in “walkouts” as they grow tired of mask mandates. Can they vote? No, but that does not mean they have no voice. Being unable to vote does not mean a person is without human rights.

In 1969 the burning of the Bank of America building did not go unnoticed: President Nixon announced to withdraw a number of soldiers from Vietnam by the end the of 1970. Perhaps that was a coincidence. Some might say that’s the only way to get the attention of politicians. However, these Canadian truckers have every bit of their government’s attention and have gotten it by peaceful means. I do wonder how much more the people can take from the state?

In reality February’s Black History Month is filled with accounts of what might be called “principled violence.” One example being abolitionist John Brown, and his 1859 raid on Harpers Ferry.

In his book “God and the American Writer,” Alfred Kazin says that Brown had “so alarmed the south with the threat of slave uprisings that war was inevitable.” Was Brown a terrorist or hero? How would Bill Ayers answer?

We could wish that more citizens had read Thoreau’s “Civil Disobedience,” but probably even fewer will know that Thoreau defended John Brown in the Concord Town Hall with what’s called “A Plea for Captain John Brown.”

In 1880 Frederick Douglass said, “I could speak for the slave. John Brown could fight for the slave. I could live for the slave, John Brown could die for the slave.” Ralph Waldo Emerson went so far as to say that Brown had “made the gallows glorious like the cross.”

I hope not to be taken the wrong way. As I go about town and visit with people, witnessing a level of depression, I have to ask if we are watching history repeat itself?

In Romans 12:18 the Apostle Paul said, “If it be possible, as much as lieth in you, live peaceably with all men.” However, history has shown that it’s not always possible. Hopefully Christians are practicing 1 Timothy 2:1-3.

The writer lives in Martinsville.

