Robertson: The changing safety rules of Covid

Recently a young married couple walked into a Virginia hospital. Masks were handed to them, and as they were being asked if they had any of the listed symptoms another worker interrupted with, “Sir, this hospital is on ‘red level’ for Covid-19 so we’re going to ask you to wait for your wife in the car.”

The husband then asked, “Are you trying to tell me that I’m not going to see the ultrasound of my unborn child?”

Everything changed. Where there had been tension it became all smiles from the two female workers.

“Oh, no! You can go see the ultrasound. If it were something else, though, we were going to have to ask you to wait in the car.”

I guess Covid-19 knows who’s in the hospital to see an ultrasound and who’s not. When there’s an ultrasound going on suddenly the hospital is no longer at “red level.” Is that called “science?”

The ultrasound began, and the soon-to-be parents were enjoying seeing their 16-week-old baby move around on the screen. Before the baby’s silhouette became entirely visible the nurse went through a series of still shots labeling all of the baby’s body parts: head, eyes, arms, legs, even down to their spleen.

During the ultrasound the baby was never referred to as a “collection of cells” or a “fetus.” It was regarded as a human life. Some folks would say that’s against “the science.”

The husband had no clue what would come next, when out of nowhere the nurse said, “Do you want to know what you’re having?”

“Can you tell this early?” the wife asked.

The nurse informed the mother that she was farther along than she realized, and yes, the gender could be determined.

The mom, dad, and the nurse all looked at the screen to see the gender, and all three of them agreed that there were only two options: male or female.

Not only were they in agreement on the possibilities, but they also agreed on the determining factor: the baby’s genitals. The moment they arrived at that section of the ultrasound the trained/educated nurse was able to tell the gender of the baby. Surely that nurse knows “the science.”

I’m sure by now that you’ve figured out that I’m the Dad and my wife is the Mom. I’m going to be honest: a wave washed over me the moment I was told “you’ll have to wait in the car” for a virus that, according to John Hopkins University, has a 98.6% survival rate.

Our hospital visit was just before CDC Director, Rochelle Walensky, stated on January 10th on Good Morning America that over 75% of people that “died with” (rather than “died from") Covid-19 had at least four comorbidities and were “unwell to begin with.”

I say all this to say, “Please, stop forcing politics into the medical field.” Remember what “Founding Father,” Benjamin Franklin said, “Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety.”

The writer lives in Martinsville.