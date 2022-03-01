Robertson: Ukraine and the 2nd amendment

At age 28 Abraham Lincoln gave his 1838 Lyceum Address asking the question how should the generation protect such a great gift bequeathed to them as America and her freedoms? “Protect from what?” some might ask. Lincoln asked, “Shall we expect some transatlantic military giant, to step the Ocean, and crush us at a blow? Never!” Americans are wondering if “Never” has arrived in the person of Vladmir Putin.

While we are watching history be made, we have to realize that we are also simply watching history repeat itself. Technology has advanced, but mankind has not. Mankind still provokes and invades their neighbors, and tyrants rise as citizens grow lethargic in their leisure.

The question remains: how does a society protect its freedom? In 1838 Abraham Lincoln’s answer for protecting freedom was, “Reason, cold, calculating, unimpassioned reason…”

At our current state I do not believe that people are averse to “cold reason,” but rather are unpracticed in reason and thus left subject to their passions. If the average citizen does not study history than from what does his reason have to draw?

Upon being attacked, Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine, issued a thirty-day state of emergency in which citizens “have been granted the right to bear arms”. President Zelensky stated that he would give weapons to any Ukrainian who wished to defend their country. 10,000 automatic rifles have been dispersed to civilians.

No government that has disarmed its citizens has the right to then ask the citizens for defense against a foreign enemy. Conversely any people who allows their government to infringe on their inherent right gets, as Russ Baker said in 2014, “The tyranny they deserve.” Cold, unimpassioned reason.

Americans should also take note that under crisis the Ukrainian government is willing to give “anyone” a gun. I believe the age limit is 16. Why not 21? Do they have to undergo a background check? Do they have to pay $50 and then wait for a permit to arrive in the mail? Will these guns be confiscated when the crisis has ended?

Some might consider this to just be the musings of a twenty-eight-year-old, but for Lincoln the idea grew even deeper by 1681 when he delivered these words in his first inaugural address: “Whenever they shall grow weary of the existing Government, they can exercise their constitutional right of amending it, or their revolutionary right to dismember or overthrow it.”

Americans should take note at this moment. Those that wish to undo the second amendment will often ask, “What are guns going to accomplish against the government’s war vehicles?” As war vehicles enter Ukraine President Zelensky believes firearms can accomplish something. We need to remember this: the Second Amendment was not penned for recreational hunting, but for the citizens’ individual protection.

Again, if the average citizen does not study history from what does his reason have to draw? If the average citizen does not study his New Testament from what then will he draw the conviction to act?

The writer lives in Martinsville.