Robertson: Va. elections no indication of "white supremacy"

On Nov. 2 I colored in three circles on a sheet of paper: Youngkin, Sears and Miyares. I didn’t vote based on their skin colors; I voted based on their ideas. On the ballot their political party was documented, but their skin colors were not.
After the election results were announced I began to see internet posts claiming that the Republican’s victory in Virginia was evidence of “white supremacy” in America. MSNBC posted a headline on Nov. 3 reading, “Glenn Youngkin’s Victory Proves White Ignorance is a Powerful Weapon.”
I believe that the race card is often unnecessarily played. I won’t say that it’s never accurate, but I don’t believe it’s accurate regarding the Virginia election. Sears, a veteran, is winning no points for her dark skin simply because she ran as a Republican. This proves it’s not really about skin color, but ideas.
The claims of white supremacy are ignoring the fact that Miyares is Virginia’s first Latino elected to Attorney General. I don’t know that Miyares is even celebrating his win as a win for Latinos. He might chalk it up as a win for Virginians. I voted for shared ideas from a fellow Virginian, not a Latino.
Having said all of that, I want to say that I do believe there are racial biases in American media. This might be considered old news now, but one night during October my wife showed me her phone and asked, “Have you seen this?” The screen displayed Gabby Petito: a young, blonde-headed, white woman who had gone missing. I said to my wife, “This would not be on the news if she were black.” People go missing and die every day, so I was unsure why that particular instance was making the news, aside from her hair and skin color.
However, I believe the biases work both ways: when a policeman shoots a Black man it might reach national news, but hardly do the common black-on-black shootings get reported nationally. Again, this is old news, but the George Floyd incident involved three police officers: one white, one Black, and one Asian. America’s problem is not a skin problem.
While I’m an American citizen, my mother birthed me in the Marshall Islands while they, my parents, were doing mission work in the Pacific. In my childhood my family, and about two of my Dad’s co-workers, were the only white people I had ever seen. I was growing up where dark skin was the norm. That’s not really impressive, is it? Kids that grow up in Martinsville will grow up seeing as many Black people as they do white. What’s the difference? The factor for me is that my parents did not instill racism in me during my formative years.
As I said earlier I did not vote for skin color; I voted for ideas. Racism is an idea that gets implanted both in white and Black children. We have different skin, but Acts 17:26 says we all have the same blood and same Creator.