Robertson: Va. elections no indication of "white supremacy"

On Nov. 2 I colored in three circles on a sheet of paper: Youngkin, Sears and Miyares. I didn’t vote based on their skin colors; I voted based on their ideas. On the ballot their political party was documented, but their skin colors were not.

After the election results were announced I began to see internet posts claiming that the Republican’s victory in Virginia was evidence of “white supremacy” in America. MSNBC posted a headline on Nov. 3 reading, “Glenn Youngkin’s Victory Proves White Ignorance is a Powerful Weapon.”

I believe that the race card is often unnecessarily played. I won’t say that it’s never accurate, but I don’t believe it’s accurate regarding the Virginia election. Sears, a veteran, is winning no points for her dark skin simply because she ran as a Republican. This proves it’s not really about skin color, but ideas.

The claims of white supremacy are ignoring the fact that Miyares is Virginia’s first Latino elected to Attorney General. I don’t know that Miyares is even celebrating his win as a win for Latinos. He might chalk it up as a win for Virginians. I voted for shared ideas from a fellow Virginian, not a Latino.