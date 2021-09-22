Samuel Johnson's dictionary definitions, fair or not

TODAY’S WORD is irksome. Example: “Why must you be so constantly irksome?” (Source: Moira Rose on “Schitt’s Creek”)
WEDNESDAY’S WORD was encumber. It means to weigh down or burden. Example: “The last time I felt this emotionally encumbered, I was playing Lady Macbeth on a Crystal Skies cruise ship during Shakespeare at Sea Week!” (Source: Moira Rose)
Salvation Army’s Angel Tree
The Salvation Army this year is only giving applications for Angel Tree (Christmas gifts for children, following their wish lists) by appointment.
People wishing to fill out applications must provide photo ID, birth certificate for each participating child 12 and younger, proof of household income and proof of expenses (rent, utilities, loans, etc.).
Appointments will be given from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 15, 18, 20-22, 25-27 and 29; 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 16; and 1-4 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. Oct. 19 and 28. Call 176-638-7259 to make an appointment.
Today’s chuckles
- Real sign spotted at a county fair: “All-Alaskan Racing Pigs. You never Sausage a show!”
- Name tag of the grand champion ram of the Stanstead County Agricultural Society’s Ayer’s Cliff Fair: Baatman
WEDNESDAY‘S TRIVIA ANSWER: Samuel Johnson’s Dictionary of the English Language, published in 1755, defines “excise” as “a hateful tax levied upon commodities and adjudged not by the common judges of property but wretches hired by those to whom excise is paid.” Although he was opinionated, Johnson also was honest: For the entry to “trolmydames” (a game mentioned in Shakespeare’s “A Winter’s Tale”), he put, “of this word I know not the meaning.” If had the benefit of the internet, as we do, he would have discovered that it means “a game of nine-holes.” Nine-holes is similar to tic tac toe. Draw a grid of four boxes (two on two), which results in three corners top and bottom, three on each side and three diagonal. Each player gets three tokens. They take turns moving tokens one at a time onto corners, with the object of getting three in a row; diagonal does not count.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Which word in Johnson’s dictionary has this definition: “as much food as one’s hand can hold”?
