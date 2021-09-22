Samuel Johnson's dictionary definitions, fair or not

WEDNESDAY‘S TRIVIA ANSWER: Samuel Johnson’s Dictionary of the English Language, published in 1755, defines “excise” as “a hateful tax levied upon commodities and adjudged not by the common judges of property but wretches hired by those to whom excise is paid.” Although he was opinionated, Johnson also was honest: For the entry to “trolmydames” (a game mentioned in Shakespeare’s “A Winter’s Tale”), he put, “of this word I know not the meaning.” If had the benefit of the internet, as we do, he would have discovered that it means “a game of nine-holes.” Nine-holes is similar to tic tac toe. Draw a grid of four boxes (two on two), which results in three corners top and bottom, three on each side and three diagonal. Each player gets three tokens. They take turns moving tokens one at a time onto corners, with the object of getting three in a row; diagonal does not count.