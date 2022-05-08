Scott Hollifield: A future gig at the Country Music Hall of Fame

When it all blows up I’ve got a new job in mind: Tour guide at the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville, Tennessee.

I gave it a test run over the weekend and I liked it.

My traveling companion and I loaded up the vehicle most likely to make the six-hour drive without breaking down, which was not my truck, and headed for Music City. Our main goal was to catch the Hall of Fame exhibit “Outlaws & Armadillos: Country’s Roaring 70s” before it ends its four-year run on June 7.

The exhibit celebrates the “era of cultural and artistic exchange between Nashville, Tennessee, and Austin, Texas, revealing untold stories and never-seen artifacts.”

For me, this was the cherry on top of the honky-tonk sundae, a tribute to Willie and Waylon and the boys in a grand palace that already features such wonders as Elvis’ Cadillac, Hank Williams’ guitar and Junior Samples’ overalls.

When we reached the ticket desk, a nice woman sitting in front a giant Porter Wagoner portrait informed us the devices for audio tours were all gone.

I didn’t want one anyway.

“It wouldn’t tell me anything I didn’t already know,” I said to my darlin’ companion. “I’ll be your audio tour.”

She shot me a look like Tammy Wynette learning George Jones was taking the lawn mower to the liquor store again.

“Do not bother people,” she said. “Just enjoy this.”

We rode the elevator to the top floor as a recording of “Whispering” Bill Anderson welcomed us to the hall and encouraged us to visit his exhibit first. We did. I am not going against the wishes of a man who wrote the classic murder ballad “The Cold Hard Facts of Life.”

We wound our way around the top floor, taking in the sights and sounds of country music history. And then it happened. I heard my first untrue statement.

A guy behind me turned to his wife – or it could have been someone else’s wife considering this was a country music place – and said, “You know, so-and-so wrote that song about such-and-such.”

He was wrong. I leaned over to my companion and whispered even softer than Bill, “Absolutely not. He is wrong.”

“Don’t start correcting people,” she said. “You are not the tour guide.”

Not yet, I thought.

On the second floor we encountered the Outlaw & Armadillos exhibit, which to me was heaven on earth. Around the corner from Guy Clark’s workshop, a fellow tapped me on the shoulder and asked a direct question.

“Hey, I don’t see anything about George Jones. He was in the 70s, right?”

Perhaps he thought I was the person to ask since I was a wearing a Johnny Paycheck shirt with the lyrics “I’m the only hell my mama ever raised” printed on the back.

“Most certainly,” I said. “Though Jones was originally from Texas, he was generally associated with mainstream Nashville at that time and not really lumped in with the Outlaw movement this particular exhibit highlights.”

Instant tour guide, just add beer.

At a display honoring Shel Silverstein, who wrote a “Boy Named Sue” and many other songs, a fellow wondered aloud, “Is that the same guy who wrote the children’s book ‘The Giving Tree’?”

“Why, yes it is,” I said. “He authored children’s books, wrote songs recorded by Bobby Bare and Dr. Hook and the Medicine Show among others and even drew cartoons for Playboy magazine.”

“Wow, I did not know that,” he said.

“He was a true renaissance man,” I said.

And so it went. I helped out where needed and my darlin’ companion resigned herself to the fact that I could not keep my mouth shut.

So, Country Music Hall of Fame, you will soon receive my resume. Keep it on file.

Scott Hollifield is editor of The McDowell News and a humor columnist. Contact him at rhollifield@mcdowellnews.com.