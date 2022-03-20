Scott Hollifield: Bothering gators gets a bit more complicated

Regular readers of this column, both of them, know I am no fan of overreaching government regulation, but I am in full support of South Carolina lawmakers’ recent efforts to curb alligator molestation.

In February, the S.C. State House unanimously passed a bill increasing the penalties for bothering or feeding an alligator in the Palmetto State, according to The Associated Press.

The bill would allow a $500 to $1,000 fine – an increase of the current maximum $150 penalty — for people who “feed, entice, or molest” an alligator “except as is permitted under state and federal law.”

To me, that implies there is a state or federal alligator molesting license, but, hey, I’m no legal scholar.

The bill with the tougher fines heads to the S.C. Senate for approval.

State Rep. Jeff Bradley introduced the legislation after the “controversial removal” two years ago of a massive alligator from a lagoon at a mini-golf course, according to a story in The Island Packet of Hilton Head.

“There was a circus-like atmosphere at the time with spectators getting involved and riding atop the gator while others took videos and snapshots that quickly appeared on social media across the United States and beyond,” Bradley wrote in a statement, the newspaper reported. “I started receiving calls almost immediately, and had letters coming to me for nearly a month to see what could be done to help prevent this sort of thing in the future.”

The Island Packet story explained critter-wranglers were called to the mini-golf course to remove a 12-and-half-foot gator living – peacefully it seems – in a lagoon out of fear that it would someday eat a golfer.

Dead golfers are bad for business, so the removal is understandable.

The critter-wranglers secured the gator and invited spectators to get a closer look. That’s when things went off the rails.

The critter wrangler said between 20 and 30 people — “mostly excited tourists” — took turns riding the alligator and taking photos and videos, the newspaper reported.

And what do people who take photos and videos of themselves riding a giant gator do? They put them on social media, just as man has been doing for thousands of years.

Global outrage ensued, at least among the global alligator community, leading to the proposed legislative crackdown on gator molesting.

The change will of course be confusing to enthusiasts of both mini-golf and alligators. As the interim senior miniature-sports/giant-reptiles correspondent for this award-winning publication, I will try to clear up some of the confusion in the following Q&A’s.

Q. Scott, if I am playing mini-golf in South Carolina, can I still poke a gator with my club if he wanders onto the course and blocks my birdie attempt on the windmill hole?

A. Poking a gator with a club can in some circumstances constitute molesting said gator. It is best to let him play through.

Q. Let’s say I am at the mini-golf with Brad and we are hammered. Man, I mean drinking since 10 a.m. We’re on the hole where you have to maneuver through the pirate’s legs and I see a big ol’ gator in the lagoon. Can I go over and try to get it to sip out of my 24-ounce frozen margarita so Brad can put it on my Facebook page?

A. No, that definitely qualifies as gator molesting.

Q. What if I am state senator being entertained by lobbyists from a multinational corporation with a spirited round of mini-golf before heading out to a strip club. I want to establish my alpha male dominance so I grab a nearby gator and wrestle it into submission while horrified families look on. Am I still good with this?

A. Only if your state or federal alligator molestation license is up to date.

Scott Hollifield is editor of The McDowell News and a humor columnist. Contact him at rhollifield@mcdowellnews.com.