SCOTT HOLLIFIELD: Following Elvis’ example – at least sometimes

Health experts developed a vaccine, but a bad batch at the beginning had eroded public confidence. If too many passed on the vaccine out of fear, the health crisis would continue.

So, in 1956, in stepped Elvis. He wasn’t much of an epidemiologist, but the boy could swivel his hips. Sometimes that’s all the convincing people need.

Angie Marchese, Graceland Vice President of Archives, told WAVE 3 News in a Dec. 19 story that Elvis’ example helped wipe out the disease in the U.S.

“The pictures of Elvis getting his vaccine were seen in newspapers around the country the next day, and the percentage of teenagers that actually got the polio vaccination after this promotion went from .6% to almost 80% in six months,” Marchese told the station.

Who really knows how Elvis felt about the vaccine at that time. Perhaps there was some hesitancy on his part. It could have happened like this:

“Elvis, as some of the leading medical experts of these enlightened 1950s, we think it would beneficial for you to get a polio shot live on TV to help put an end to this national health crisis.”