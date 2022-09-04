Scott Hollifield: His name was Earl and he tore up the banjo

The Bluegrass Hall of Fame says Shelby, N.C. native Earl Scruggs “not only pioneered the three-finger banjo but played it to standards of taste and technique unmatched by thousands of disciples over seven decades.”

This weekend, the Tryon Equestrian Center in Mills Springs, N.C., is putting on the inaugural Earl Scruggs Festival to honor the man and his music.

I learned “equestrian center” is a fancy term for horse farm or rich peoples’ ranch, which means there will be some livestock but nobody should worry about stepping in anything because they have people taking care of that.

The lineup for three days includes some of the best contemporary bluegrass and Americana musicians, including the Earls of Leicester, Jerry Douglas, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Dom Flemons, Bela Fleck and more.

Depending on when you read this, I am either fixing to go, out in the pasture hootin’ and hollerin’ or back home after calling in sick to work. Though still trustworthy and entertaining, newspapers are not what one would call instruments of immediacy.

So, how did a boy born in the mountains and raised in the foothills first encounter the music of Earl Scruggs and his longtime partner Lester Flatt?

The nostalgic and totally fictional version, tailor-made for a bluegrass song, would go like this: After dinner, grandpa would take down the fiddle, Uncle Dub would tune up the banjo (we called it a banjer back in them days) and feeble-minded Cousin Verl would eventually remember where he left his six-string. Then we would commence to making music.

“This one here is called “Foggy Mountain Breakdown,” Uncle Dub yelled as grandma buck-danced across the porch while our old coonhound Lem kept time with a thumping tail.

No, it did not happen like that at all.

My grandmother, though born in the mountains, had musical tastes that ran toward Ray Charles and Herb Albert and the Tijuana Brass. My grandfather did not play the fiddle and the only record I remember him enjoying was one called “The Intoxicated Rat,” which he thought was hilarious.

Here is how I really discovered Flatt and Scruggs. It involved Beverly Hills, swimming pools and movie stars.

That’s right, TV’s “The Beverly Hillbillies.” Good-hearted hill folk who struck it rich with bubbling crude and tried to cope with city life through country ways.

I found the show much more hilarious than any intoxicated rat and I watched it whenever it came on, which was nearly daily in reruns at that point.

Flatt and Scruggs made several appearances over the course of nine seasons playing fictional versions of themselves, bringing along their gorgeous TV wives from “back home” to lend a hand in the hilarity.

The musical numbers on the show eventually led me to the public library, where I checked out an album titled “Lester Flatt and Earl Scruggs Foggy Mountain Jamboree.”

In August of this year, Rolling Stone Magazine named the 1957 release No. 64 on the list of the 100 Greatest Country Albums of All Time. It was one of only three (arguably) bluegrass albums on the list.

The reviewer said Earl “shows off his virtuoso three-finger style in rapid-fire instrumentals like ‘Foggy Mountain Chimes’ and ‘Flint Hill Special,’ making this album the ‘Are You Experienced?’ of the banjo,” in a reference to the Jimi Hendrix masterpiece.

That album led me back to the music of Bill Monroe and the Blue Grass Boys and Jimmy Martin and ahead to the Del McCoury Band and Larry Cordle.

And it led to a fancy horse pasture on Labor Day weekend. If you read this before I go, wish me luck. If you read it while I’m there, come look for me. If you read it after I get back, I’ll tell you about it later.