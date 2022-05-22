Scott Hollifield: Nashville Trilogy ends at Cooter’s Place

They may be just good ole boys never meaning no harm, but they sure aren’t shy about hawking their merchandise.

It beats all I ever saw.

Some readers will be happy to learn this is the third and final chapter of the Nashville trilogy, the first two chronicling a tour through the Country Music Hall of Fame and encounters with downtown “woo girls.”

While well received by some, the columns drew the ire of at least one reader who wanted me to stick closer to home.

“What’s with all the Nashville BS?” emailed the unsatisfied customer. “For the miles you’d rack up covering Metro Nashville, you could cover several counties here. Draw a line from Marion to Hickory, then your choice of Lenoir or Lincolnton, back to Marion—and you can see the potential.”

I explained I was obligated to produce a minimum of three Nashville-related columns in an effort to secure the corporate sponsorship of Nakatomi South LLC, owners of Porter Wagoner Hair Tonic and Roy Acuff Yo-Yo Strings.

On the way out of Music City, I stopped at Cooter’s Place, billed as “Nashville’s one and only ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ Museum and Shop, operated by none other than ol’ Cooter himself.”

Actor Ben Jones played Cooter, pal of cousins Bo and Luke Duke – collectively known as the Duke Boys – as they crisscrossed Hazzard County jumping ditches in a Dodge Charger on CBS from 1979 to 1985.

The show, a ratings hit, introduced us to Boss Hogg, Sheriff Roscoe P. Coltrane and Daisy Duke’s cut-off britches.

To be honest, I wasn’t a fan (of the show as a whole, though I did like Daisy Duke’s cut-off britches).

As entertainment goes, I like my exploitation of Southern stereotypes – the subgenre in movies sometimes referred to as “hixploitation” — with more danger and grit than goofy humor.

To me, the pinnacle of whiskey-running, car-chasing, hell-raising art is the 1973 action movie “White Lightning” starring Burt Reynolds. It’s mean, sweaty and features Ned Beatty as one of the best corrupt lawmen to appear at a drive-in near you.

“The Dukes of Hazzard,” based on a movie called “Moonrunners,” took that basic template and yukked it up, yee-hawing all the way to the bank.

After posing for a picture beside Cooter’s wrecker outside his place, I walked. It was … amazing.

The sheer volume of merchandise featuring the Dukes produced since 1979 was mind-blowing. Here, in all their glory and encased behind protective plastic cases are vintage toy cars of all sizes, mugs, glasses, comic books, coloring books, lunch boxes, child’s play tents, calculators, rulers, Halloween masks, pajamas, food products, posters, action figures, and more, so much more, packaged under the “Dukes of Hazzard” logo with photos of the characters.

I cannot overestimate how much merchandise came out related to “The Dukes of Hazzard” when the show was on the air.

Overseas plants using child labor must have worked 24-hours a day for six years to produce the Dukes’ products featured in Cooter’s museum and store.

Yes, the Charger was in there as well as Daisy’s Jeep (I looked for her cut-off britches but could not find them), but the most amazing part of this display was the rooms and rooms of vintage products aimed at kids.

The show’s scriptwriters may not have been among the best, but the marketing team set the gold standard.

Did I walk out of Cooter’s a bigger fan of “The Dukes of Hazzard” than when I walked in?

No.

But I do have a greater appreciation of the marketing behind the show.

And remember, when in Nashville don’t forget to pick up some Porter Wagoner Hair Tonic and Roy Acuff Yo-Yo Strings. Tell ‘em Scott sent you.

Scott Hollifield is editor of The McDowell News and a humor columnist. Contact him at rhollifield@mcdowellnews.com.