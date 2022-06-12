Scott Hollifield: Recalling the ear-splitting hog-calling contest of 2022

Someday, in the not so distant future, I expect my as-yet-to-be-conceived grandchild to climb upon me knee and say, “Grandpappy, tell me about the time you lost a significant amount of hearing in your left ear.”

And I’ll say, “Boy, get your finger out of your nose, fetch your ol’ Grandpappy another one of those IPAs from yonder cooler and I will enlighten you as to this happenstance.”

“I bet it was during the Great Robot War of 2035 when you worked as a correspondent for the merged CNN/FOX News media conglomerate reporting on how the humans eventually rose and triumphed over artificial intelligence run amuck during President Musk’s reign of terror,” the youngster will say.

“No, it wasn’t that, boy.”

“Then I bet it was during the free-for-all of the 1970s when you were a kid hitching rides to all the big rock-and-roll shows and you once stood too close to the speaker when Foghat hit the opening notes to ‘Slow Ride’ and after that, for decades, you said ‘what? to nearly every question someone asked you. Am I right, Grandpappy?”

“What?”

“FOGHAT! SLOW RIDE!”

“No, that wasn’t it, you little snot-for-brains. It happened in betwixt those. It was a hog-calling contest what did it. And here is the true story with perhaps some exaggerated details…

***

It was the late spring of 2022. I was a small-town newspaper man who wrote humor columns and raised groundhogs on the side. Those were the good old days before the Great Robot War, when gas was only $5 a gallon, monkey pox was in its early stages and President Joe Biden had not been transformed into a cyborg

Our little town had successfully staged what many said was the finest Bigfoot festival on the east coast, cashing in on the thought-to-be mythical creature who would later emerge from the wilderness, hire an attorney and sue the city for copyright infringement, but that’s another future tale from the past.

Bigfoot fun was followed by the Livermush Festival or Liver Mush Festival because no one could seem to figure out if this hellish yet delicious combination of pig liver, hog snouts, cornmeal and spices was one or two words.

Whether it be liver mush or livermush, people back before the Great Robot War loved it as much as they loved Foghat’s “Slow Ride” in the 1970s.

So, there I was among four-or-five thousand pig-liver lovers, taking notes, snapping pictures and shooting videos because I no longer had enough staff to make somebody else do it.

Up came the hog-calling contest. Four or five folks signed up to take the stage between the bluegrass band’s sets to give their best hog call or pig squeal for a free t-shirt and $25. I figured this would make good video, maybe even turn me into a YouTube sensation, so I positioned myself at the front of the stage, ready to record the festivities and turn it into golden-fried content.

Unfortunately, I was right next to a speaker the bluegrass band may have purchased at Foghat’s garage sale. When a woman who claimed to grow up on a farm in Illinois leaned into the band’s multidirectional mic and let loose with a scream heard across two state lines, my left ear felt as if it had been hit with a ball-peen hammer.

Later that evening, it was as if I was listening to the world through cotton balls. The next morning, my ear actually hurt. So, you little whippersnapper, that’s how your Grandpappy lost a significant amount of hearing in his left ear. At a goldurned hog-calling contest.

***

“Wow, Grandpappy that was a great story. You want me to fetch you another one of those IPAs from yonder cooler?”

“I heard that.”

Scott Hollifield is editor of The McDowell News and a humor columnist. Contact him at rhollifield@mcdowellnews.com.