SCOTT HOLLIFIELD: The 56th annual letter to Santa

Dear Santa,
Hello, you jolly old elf, it’s me again back with a letter and a Christmas wish list for the 56th year in a row.
Granted, as I have said before, the first three or four letters were ghostwritten by my parents, which is why I received a toy xylophone in 1965. What kid really wants a toy xylophone? Sure the first few pings with the mallet may illicit a drool-soaked grin or two but the entertainment value subsides quickly and the xylophone ends up in the bottom of the toy box with a broken See N Say.
“The cow says…moo.”
“The pig says…moo.”
Also, my second-grade letter asking for a bike was actually penned by my teacher, who tore up my original manuscript after she read “Please bring me a real shot gun so I can strike down with brutal justice upon the neighbor’s one-eyed dog Bingo, who ate my pet rabbit Charlie.”
I eventually came to terms with Charlie’s death and bore no lasting ill will toward Bingo, which is good that I did not get that shot gun. I did try to run him down with the bike once or twice.
As you can see, Santa, I have returned to putting my annual letter in the newspaper and on its website for you to read. Over the years I have tried many different forms of communication – the U.S. Postal Service, singing telegram, carrier pigeon and CB radio (“Breaker, breaker for the Fat Man – keep your sleigh between the ditches and the eggnog off your britches”). I interacted with your Myspace page, sent a Facebook message, tweeted on Twitter and, of course, sent emails from my private server.
Last year, though, I fear my email was hacked by Russians. Instead of getting that Jet Ski I asked for, I received an autographed 8X10 of a bare-chested Vladimir Putin atop a horse, sent from the office of Russian Propaganda Chief Ivan Jetski.
So, I have returned to the trustworthy pages and website of the newspaper, which, coincidentally, is offering fantastic holiday deals on digital subscriptions. You should check it out. Plus, if I mention digital subscriptions once more, I have met my quota for the week.
I won’t take up much of your time, Santa. I know how busy you up there, having read about all the turmoil thanks to my digital subscription to the North Pole Gazette & Mail (ding! ding! ding!).
The Heat Miser failed to concede the North Pole mayoral election, claiming widespread elf fraud. He keeps poking fun at your weight and calling you “Sleepy Santa.” He’s at odds with his public health spokesman, Herbie the Dentist, who has advocated both facial coverings and pointy hats to keep the North Pole safe.
Plus, rumor has it Blitzen is back in rehab after being found, well, blitzed and TMZ reported Cupid no longer identifies as a reindeer.
There’s a lot on your plate Santa, besides cookies.
That’s why I am not asking for anything for me this year. But please give to others. Give to others the wisdom to know that maybe, just maybe, putting on a face covering in public is not a government plot but a simple act of kindness and consideration that could save lives.
Give them the wisdom to know that not everything they read on Facebook that reinforces their beliefs, suspicions or prejudices is true and not everything they read that contradicts their beliefs, suspicions or prejudices is fake news.
Give them the wisdom to order a digital subscription to the online version of their newspaper (bonus points!)
And Santa, if there is room in that sack, you could throw in another one of those toy xylophones for me. At his point in the pandemic, even that looks entertaining.
Scott Hollifield is editor/general manager of The McDowell News in Marion, N.C., and a humor columnist for Lee Newspapers. Contact him at rhollfield@mcdowellnews.com.
