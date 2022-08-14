Scott Hollifield: This one goes out to Olivia Newton-John

Olivia Newton-John taught me how to dance.

OK, that’s a bit of a stretch. Olivia Newton-John convinced me to try to learn how to dance at nerd camp, even though, looking back, it was not a success.

The Associated Press described her passing this month this way: “Olivia Newton-John, the Grammy-winning superstar who reigned on pop, country, adult contemporary and dance charts with such hits as ‘Physical’ and ‘You’re the One That I Want’ and won countless hearts as everyone’s favorite Sandy in the blockbuster film version of ‘Grease,’ has died. She was 73.”

Here’s how I handled it: “NO!”

Though I didn’t follow her career into the later decades, she was my first elementary school celebrity crush.

Her album “If You Love Me, Let Me Know” was a 1974 North American release of some of her previous hits in Australia. The title track grabbed me by the ear and the cover photo, a denim-clad country girl (from another country) stole my heart.

Her first Billboard No. 1, “I Honestly Love You” appeared on that album and I was convinced she was singing it directly to me. In 10 or 12 years, she would be Mrs. Olivia Newton-John-Hollifield and we would raise wallabies and drink Foster’s on a 100-acre spread at the edge of the Outback.

While that didn’t happen and my interest in Olivia waned with subsequent releases that did not profess her love directly to me, she made another impact on my life a few years later.

In my seventh grade summer, I was picked to go to nerd camp at what was then Mars Hill College and is now Mars Hill University, about 20 minutes north of Asheville, N.C. It was called something like Summer Enrichment and Enhancement, but, let’s be real, it was nerd camp.

I don’t know how the selection process went, but it was probably, “Hey, do guys have a kid you can send up here for the summer because we are one short from your disadvantaged area of getting our federal funding.”

A couple of administrators looked at each other and said, “We can send Hollifield. He probably won’t murder anybody.”

It even made the local newspaper. I believe the headline was “Buck-tooth boy makes good.”

And that’s how I got to nerd camp.

There were all kinds of classes to help us “think outside the box,” a phrase that gets reused every few years when people can’t come up with any other clichés. On the physical activity side, I chose a fencing class because I could learn how to fight people with a sword, something that would come in handy never.

I could have taken a class on rewiring a lamp but, no, I wanted to learn to fight someone with a sword just in case of a big pirate uprising.

The counselor for my group decided – against our wills – the physical activity for the second part of camp would be learning a choreographed dance. I’m pretty sure this was only because he had a thing for the co-ed dance instructor.

I voiced my objection.

“Ron, I think I speak for all of us here in saying I would prefer more sword fighting or perhaps dueling with pistols.”

Nope. Ron said we were all going to learn a dance performed in the musical Grease to the song “You’re The One That I Want” which featured none other than…Olivia Newton-John. She would be there in spirit only.

At that moment, I remembered that she honestly loved me. And maybe, just maybe, I was the one that she wants. Would it get physical, physical? I could only hope.

I did my best. I practiced my steps. I tried to stay in time. But, the cold, hard truth was I was better at stabbing people in the chest with a sword than dancing to “You’re The One That I Want.”

Rest in peace, Olivia Newton-John. Someday, I’ll see you on that 100-acre wallaby spread in the sky. We’ll have a Foster’s and I will show you some sword-fighting moves.