SCOTT HOLLIFIELD: We're going to send 2020 out with a bang

If I come home from vacation with credit card purchases I can’t recall, a sunburn on my nose and a backseat full of fireworks, I know I had a pretty good vacation

So, yes, I had a pretty good vacation despite this seemingly endless house of horrors known as 2020. Rest assured, those fireworks and I are going to tell 2020 to kiss our hind-ends goodbye when Jan. 1 rolls around.

Burned out and worn down, my cosmic travelling companion and I tossed some stuff we figured we might need to survive in a couple of bags, turned on the out-of-office email messages and headed southeast. We left election news behind, dialed up truck-driving music on Bluetooth and drove until we hit salt water.

It had been eight years since I dipped my toes in the ocean. Life’s circumstances got in the way and time slipped by while we promised ourselves we would get down to the coast eventually.

We aimed this time for Myrtle Beach, despite my concerns that tourist trap town would be a simmering cauldron of COVID-19.

“It’s early November,” she said. “There are not going to be a lot of people there and they are practically giving this condo away.”