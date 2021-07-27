Setting the stage for performances

TODAY’S WORD is trice. Example: “I love him. I’d accept him in a trice if it weren’t for Marigold.” (Source: Edith Crawley in Downton Abbey)
TUESDAY’S WORD was unbridled. It means uncontrolled; unconstrained. Example: “All this unbridled joy has given me quite an appetite.” (Source: Violet Crawley in “Downton Abbey”)
‘Say Something’
Members of the Bredamus family are in “Say Something,” a short film you can see on the YouTube page of Keith Harris. The cast is Audrey Bredamus, Emma Bredamus, Tyler Schofer, Alicia DuPuis, Liam Bredamus, David Cook, Elijah Pickett, Ayden Pickett, Mya Moyer and Katherine Maxwell. The film is about a female student’s coming to grips with a male teacher’s intentions.
On stage
Brandon J. Martin is a favorite performer on the local stage (think Beast in TheatreWorks’ “Beauty and the Beast” years ago—and, most recently, performing in the Patriot Players’ “2019 Christmas Spectacular”), and he has made a career for himself as a cruise ship performer.
Then the pandemic canceled both stage performances and cruises.
Now he’s back on the stage. He stars as The Lion in “Oz: A Staged Concert” Friday through Sunday at Elmwood Park in Roanoke. For more information or tickets, visit VirginiaChildrensTheatre.org.
Observations
At the family reunion the other day Uncle Wilbur mentioned that the reason life was so peaceful in Mayberry was that nobody was married — not Andy, nor Aunt Bee, nor Barney, Thelma Lou, Helen, Clara, Floyd, Howard, Goober, Gomer, Sam or Ernest T. Bass. In fact, Otis was married — and he spent most of his time drunk. Emmet was married, too.
The frazzled Cousin Madison pointed out, “Nobody runs faster than a toddler when you ask, ‘What do you have there?’”
TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: In the show “Laverne & Shirley,” the title characters worked as bottle-cappers in the fictional Shotz Brewery in Milwaukee during the 1950s.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: The theme song for “Laverne & Shirley” includes “We’re going to make our dreams come true” and “Doing it our way.” It starts with “Schlemiel! Schlimazel! Hasenpfeffer Incorporated!” — What does that mean?
Reach The Stroller at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.