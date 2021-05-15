Several things worth remembering

TODAY’S WORD is fascia. Example: Paul had assumed that the crew installing the new gutters also would have fixed and painted the fascia boards, but they left them as bad as they were.

FRIDAY’S WORD was spec house. That's the term used in the real estate field to describe houses that are built by builders to sell on the market, as opposed to custom built houses, which are those the eventual owner ordered to be built according to his or her specifications. Example: My first house was a spec house, but the current one, which I plan stay in for life, was custom built.

Horehound candy

The Stroller recently bought some horehound candy -- once a familiar sweet you could get anywhere -- at the new candy and ice cream shop, Sweet Heaven, on Spruce Street.

Nelson Smith shared these memories:

"My grandparents always had horehound drops and horehound sticks at their house in Penhook. I don't recall if my parents kept them at our house or not.

"Sassafras was something else they always had for making tea. I've used sassafras root as a tooth brush while camping, chewed on it (no swallowing), and made tea with it."