Several things worth remembering

TODAY’S WORD is fascia. Example: Paul had assumed that the crew installing the new gutters also would have fixed and painted the fascia boards, but they left them as bad as they were.
FRIDAY’S WORD was spec house. That's the term used in the real estate field to describe houses that are built by builders to sell on the market, as opposed to custom built houses, which are those the eventual owner ordered to be built according to his or her specifications. Example: My first house was a spec house, but the current one, which I plan stay in for life, was custom built.
Horehound candy
The Stroller recently bought some horehound candy -- once a familiar sweet you could get anywhere -- at the new candy and ice cream shop, Sweet Heaven, on Spruce Street.
Nelson Smith shared these memories:
"My grandparents always had horehound drops and horehound sticks at their house in Penhook. I don't recall if my parents kept them at our house or not.
"Sassafras was something else they always had for making tea. I've used sassafras root as a tooth brush while camping, chewed on it (no swallowing), and made tea with it."
Memorial Day service
The area's traditional annual Memorial Day service will be staged this year at noon Monday, May 31, at Roselawn Burial Park. The guest speaker will be 1SG Anthony Ybarra of the Army.
Pop's Farm
Sheri Gower celebrated her birthday surrounded by natural beauty -- which she helped create. Gower is one of the gardeners who work tirelessly behind the scenes at Pop's Farm in Axton, the site of the Rooster Walk Music & Arts Festival and various concerts and events throughout the year. For years she has brought plants to Pop's Farm and spent countless hours tending the gardens to make it beautiful.
FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Most of the early settlers of Patrick County were of Scotch-Irish descent coming who traveled to Virginia from Pennsylvania, according to the Patrick County history page on the Woolwine VFD's website.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Although the Scotch-Irish settlers of Patrick County came from Pennsylvania, where did those of English descent come from?
