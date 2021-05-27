Signing books and playing bingo

TODAY’S WORD is tamping bar. Example: Dang, this ground is hard — you’d better get out the tamping bar, ‘cause you’ll never get a shovel through it.
THURSDAY’S WORD bow saw. It’s a saw that forms a “D” from the long, slim blade and the curved and angled handle. It can be used for cutting nearly any sized limb or branch, but its handle makes it hard to fit into confined spaces. Example: Tom preferred using the bow saw, but couldn’t get it to fit this time.
Book signing
Saturday is mother-son day in Martinsville, with a book-signing for “Love Letters to My Son.” The book was written by teen Ocir JaRon Black, son of JaMese Morris Black and the grandson of Sallie Morris-Redd and Walter Redd and the late James Morris, and the great-grandson of the late Hezekiah Morris, the legendary community leader and longtime pastor of St. Paul High Street Baptist Church.
The book features letters from mothers to their sons, and three of them, Black, along with Juandalynn JaCinta Jones-Hunt and LaShonda Douglas, will be at the signing, which will be from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Fayette Area Historical Initiative African-American Museum and Cultural Center, 211 Fayette St., Martinsville.
Bingo and crafts
Worried grandmother Linda Wilson is crafting up a storm for her grandson, Xander Wilson, a new Bassett High School graduate who is fighting cancer. Wilson, an Axton resident, has been leading craft and painting workshops for years, and now she is focusing all those energies on her grandson.
A Thirty-One Bingo fundraiser will be at 4 p.m. June 12 at the Axton Community Fire Department, 55 Mountain Valley Road. She’ll be there all day, though, leading craft sessions from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — “making wreaths, painting on canvas, porch welcome signs and more,” she said. “Follow me on Facebook for pictures and RSVP.”
THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Monuments to George Washington outside the United States are in: Colombia, France (three of them), Hungary, Mexico, Peru, Thailand, the United Kingdom and Venezuela.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: The most common county name is Washington; what is the second, with 26?
