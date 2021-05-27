Signing books and playing bingo

TODAY’S WORD is tamping bar. Example: Dang, this ground is hard — you’d better get out the tamping bar, ‘cause you’ll never get a shovel through it.

THURSDAY’S WORD bow saw. It’s a saw that forms a “D” from the long, slim blade and the curved and angled handle. It can be used for cutting nearly any sized limb or branch, but its handle makes it hard to fit into confined spaces. Example: Tom preferred using the bow saw, but couldn’t get it to fit this time.

Book signing

Saturday is mother-son day in Martinsville, with a book-signing for “Love Letters to My Son.” The book was written by teen Ocir JaRon Black, son of JaMese Morris Black and the grandson of Sallie Morris-Redd and Walter Redd and the late James Morris, and the great-grandson of the late Hezekiah Morris, the legendary community leader and longtime pastor of St. Paul High Street Baptist Church.