Sims: No need to rush on 58

To the editor:

This is a two-part discussion regarding the proposed widening of Route 58 along the Lovers Leap section. Two observations have sparked questions for me.

Part one evokes the thought "What's the rush?". The widening of this seven-mile stretch is intended to ease and expedite travel along Route 58.

I travel this route regularly to and from my native West Virginia. I have not encountered a significant amount of commercial big rigs along the way, so commerce doesn't seem to be a significant factor.

I have heard one of the drivers of this project is to improve travel to where? The beach!

I find this brief stretch a welcome respite from the fast-paced environment of the interstates. Plus, this a beautiful area that commands a slow pace to fully appreciate.

I especially enjoy passing what I have labelled Smurf Village because of the blue roofs on what I presume are vacation cottages. Maybe this is just a fond recollection of my early years driving the long and winding mountain roads of my home state.

Part two comes from reading the notice in the Bulletin calling for public comment on the pending DEQ permits for this project. The work will require the excavation and backfilling of several local wetlands and streams as noted in the Public Notice - Environmental Permit found on page B8 of the Dec. 10 edition of the Bulletin. These wetlands and streams undoubtedly contain various species native to the area. Now, before some label me a typical tree-hugger, I come from 40-plus years in a variety of mining operations and understand the necessity to disrupt nature in the name of progress.

My interest in this was piqued by the finding that DEQ may allow contractors to proceed as long as they can purchase mitigating compensatory credits from DEQ. This seems to belie the intended purpose of the Department to protect and preserve the environment.

I'm wondering where the pipeline protesters are. The Mountain Valley Pipeline is at least a project intended to make fuel more efficiently transported from the oil and gas fields, not to make it a little quicker to get to the beach. Maybe the protesters are beach people too.

On certain Saturdays a drive through the area will find a yard sale mecca, as I have observed twenty or more residents set up offering unique finds for bargain hunters. Widening the highway may not only take a portion of these fine folks' property but also create unsafe conditions for shoppers.

The project will no doubt go through and create several well-paying jobs for deserving individuals without creating too much havoc for the residents of this relaxing area.

John Sims

Martinsville

