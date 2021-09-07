SNAP to these learning opportunities

TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The Heritage Breeds stamps feature 10 old-time farm animals, including the Mulefoot hog. That hog is thought to have descended from Spanish hogs brought to America in the 1500. Its hoof looks like that of a mule: solid, not cloven. The 400- to 600-pound black hog was popular in the early 1900s for production of meat, lard and hams, and found most commonly around the Corn Belt (Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and parts of Illinois, Nebraska and Kansas). By 2006, only 200 purebred Mulefoot hogs were documented, most in Missouri.