SNAP to these learning opportunities

TODAY’S WORD is doff. Example: He doffed his cap when his grandmother sat down at the table.
TUESDAY’S WORD was codify. It means to arrange (laws or rules) into a systematic code. Example: The Martinsville City Council took a vote to codify its earlier decision about plans to revert to a town in Henry County.
SNAP at Farmers Market
"You SNAP. We Match," is the message from the Uptown Martinsville Farmers' Market in cooperation with the Martinsville Henry County Coalition for Health and Wellness.
Shop the market with SNAP or EBT and get up to $20 in free fruits and vegetables. Just stop by the Market Manager's table to arrange it, right before you shop. The market is open from 7 a.m. to noon Saturdays through Nov. 20 and Wednesdays through Sept. 29.
Keep on learning
The Henry County Adult Learning Center offers free classes and support -- at its building, 15 Primary School Road, Collinsville, and online -- on a variety of topics. They include computers, job skills, preparing for college, improving earning potential and improving English-learning skills.
For information, call 276-647-8932.
Today's chuckles
- How many seconds are there in a year? Twelve: The second of January, the second of February ...
- It rains twice a year in Seattle ... First in October through May, and then in June through September.
- Joan admired baby Merry and asked Desiree if she was a Christmas baby. "Yes," Desiree responded. "She was born in September ..."
TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The Heritage Breeds stamps feature 10 old-time farm animals, including the Mulefoot hog. That hog is thought to have descended from Spanish hogs brought to America in the 1500. Its hoof looks like that of a mule: solid, not cloven. The 400- to 600-pound black hog was popular in the early 1900s for production of meat, lard and hams, and found most commonly around the Corn Belt (Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and parts of Illinois, Nebraska and Kansas). By 2006, only 200 purebred Mulefoot hogs were documented, most in Missouri.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Which chicken breed, known for its lovely and dramatic scalloped feathers, is on the Heritage Breed stamps?
Reach The Stroller at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.