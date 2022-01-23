So why is the line so long at the pharmacy?

I received a note from a reader this week that included a picture of a long line of people waiting to get their medicine at a local pharmacy. The reader wrote that the “pharmacy is suddenly like this every day, all day. What has changed?”

Coincidentally, I have been trudging through the process of getting a prescription of mine refilled this week and have yet to get to the point where I can stand in that long line and get my refill.

I have Factor V Leiden, a mutation of one of the clotting factors in the blood. What this means is that I am predisposed to developing blood clots, most often in my legs or lungs.

Because of this, I’m prescribed a blood thinner, something I will take every day for the rest of my life, unless they find a way to alter genetic mutations.

I’m sharing my story because this is the case with many people and their medicine. Being without it can be life-threatening, and that’s where the potential tragedy of it all comes in.

I’m down to a couple of days of blood thinner now. I’ve been receiving texts from my pharmacy saying my medicine is pending insurance approval. So yesterday I called the insurance company and the lady said my doctor had to resubmit a prior authorization because the current one has expired.

Apparently, the insurance company wants my doctor to confirm my genetic disorder hasn’t miraculously gone away.

So I called the doctor’s office, and the only option I had was to leave a message with a recorded promise: “Someone will call you back before the end of the day.”

The day ended and the call never came.

The insurance lady also said the pharmacy could call them directly and request an override for a refill while they are waiting on the doctor.

My pharmacy quit answering the phone over a year ago.

I once waited on hold at home and finally drove to the pharmacy, waited in line, and with the phone still in my hand with the on-hold music playing, asked them why they don’t answer the phone.

Of course the answer is: They don’t have enough people to fill the prescriptions or wait on the people in line or the customers at the drive-thru, and don’t even ask about answering the phone.

It doesn’t take much searching on the internet to find news outlets all across the country reporting the critical shortage of workers in every industry nationwide.

Doctor’s offices and pharmacies are suffering from the same problem. In September the National Community Pharmacists Association found that 80% of pharmacies needed more help and couldn’t find it.

And on top of that, the additional responsibilities brought on my COVID-19 is stressing the system to the limit.

Pharmacy technicians not only fill prescriptions and wait on customers, but nowadays they also administer vaccines and perform COVID-19 tests.

The consensus among half a dozen articles I’ve read on the subject say the chains like Walgreens and CVS have raised wages and tried to hire more people, but there exists a shortage of people willing and qualified to do the job.

Business Insider magazine reported in a Dec. 6 article that, according to David Kelly, JPMorgan chief global strategist, because of various aid programs and more people staying at home over the past two years rather than go out spending has added about $4 trillion to our savings accounts, causing many of us to choose to live off of savings instead of working.

Kelly also said the number of Americans over the age of 65 is outpacing the number of Americans over 16, so the workforce is naturally shrinking.

The short of it is this: The current worker shortage will likely outlive the pandemic.

This would be the end of my column this week, except I just got a phone call from my insurance company.

A recorded voice prompted me to confirm who I was by entering the proper digits that represented my date of birth. Then the automated voice said they had received the necessary paperwork from my doctor and there was nothing else I had to do.

Except wait for the automated text from my pharmacy that says my medicine is ready.

Then I can go get in that long line and wait like everyone else.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

