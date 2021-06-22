Some bad jokes and some good news

TODAY’S WORD is effervescent. Finn was much more effervescent than his sister, Hazel.
TUESDAY'S WORD was hiatus. It means an interruption in time or continuity. Example: The filming of the television series went on hiatus during the summer months.
Bad dad jokes
Father's Day is past, yes, but we still can celebrate with a couple of riddles from "Dad Jones. The Good. The Bad. The terrible":
- What happens with two burgers fall in love?
- Why does a flamingo lift one leg?
- Why do firefighters wear red suspenders?
A new premier
J.T. and Terrie Clark are hosting what they call a "premier" for their movie "My Brothers' Crossing," which is about a tragedy from Henry County and includes actors and scenes from the area. This premier will be Thursday at the historic Grandin Theatre in Roanoke, and the doors will open at 6 p.m., the Clarks posted on social media.
The movie is based on the book “In the Blink of an Eye,” which tells the true story of a couple killed while riding a motorcycle and the forgiveness of the man responsible for their death. Directed by Ricky Borba, and the film features Daniel Roebuck ("The Fugitive," "U.S. Marshals," "Final Destination") as J.T. Clark, James Black ("The Burning Zone," "Bones," "Navy: NCIS," "Will and Grace") as C.J. Martin and Paul Ben-Victor ("The Irishman," "Get Hard," "Grudge Match") as Officer Dickie Byrd.
NCI's board to gather
New College Institute Board has scheduled a board meeting for this Wednesday. It starts at 1 p.m., and you can attend in person in the Martin-Lacy Lecture Hall at NCI on Fayette Street in Martinsville or via Zoom.
Public comments, limited to 3 minutes, will open the meeting. To sign up for public comments, contact Erica McDaniel at emcdaniel@newcollegeinstitute.org or 276-226-3348. The agenda is available at https://newcollegeinstitute.org/about-us/board/.
Bad dad answers
- They live together in holy meatrimony.
- Because if he lifted two legs he would fall over.
- To keep their pants up.
TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: On Feb. 4, 1941, the Red cross began the National Blood Donor Service to collect blood for the U.S. military, led by with Dr. Charles R. Drew.
TODAY'S TRIVIA QUESTION: What is the most common type of blood, and how many variants are there?
