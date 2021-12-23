Some recipes for Mrs. Claus -- and us - to try

TODAY’S WORD is smouster. Example: Don’t blame those missing cookies on Santa Claus; I know how you smouster.

THURSDAY’S WORD was upsot. It’s just an archaic, poetic past tense of “upset,” not in common use. Example: “The horse was lean and lank; misfortune seemed his lot. We got into a drifted bank, and then we got upsot.”

Mrs. Claus

The first recorded appearance of Mrs. Claus — sort of — was in an 1849 Christmas story by James Reese, “A Christmas Legend.” It seemed like Santa and Mrs. Claus were delivering gifts, until the couple are revealed to be relatives who had been away a long time coming home in disguise.

After that, there were references to Mrs. Claus here and there. She was a trim woman in a ruffled cap sitting at a desk talking to the rather elfin-looking Santa in the 1878 book “Lill’s Travels in Santa Claus Land and Other Stories,” and in Katharine Lee Bates’ 1888 “Goody Santa Claus on a Sleigh Ride,” she was depicted as short and fat, with glasses.

A cheery Christmas salad

The Stroller’s Christmas recipe file, as yours probably is too, is full of casseroles and other types of heavy dishes. Why not add a light, refreshing salad to the mix — one that is not everyday-plain yet with ingredients you can buy locally (who doesn’t have one more quick trip to the grocery store on Christmas Eve?) and looks pretty on the holiday table.

But back to the heavy foods — next we have a recipe for apple dumplings that would be tasty on Christmas morning. It was shared by Meredith Vaughn with the Bulletin in 2012 (with the orange juice option added by us).

Spinach-Pomegranate Salad

2 1-oz. bags baby spinach leaves

1/2 red onion

1 cup walnut pieces

1 cup crumbled feta cheese

2 pomegranates

2 TBS balsamic vinaigrette

Wash, rinse and drain spinach leaves. Slice the onions as thinly as you can. Peel the pomegranate, then separate the seeds to use.

Place the spinach leaves in a bowl. Top with the onion slices, walnuts and cheese. Sprinkle pomegranate seeds over the top, then drizzle it all with vinaigrette.

Apple dumplings

5 or 6 apples

2 cans crescent rolls

1 stick butter

1 tsp. vanilla

1 (12 oz.) can ginger ale or 12 oz. orange juice

Peel and core apples and cut into 16 slices. Roll each slice in a crescent roll. Place in a 9- by 13-inch buttered pan. Melt butter, then add sugar and barely stir. Add vanilla, stir, and pour entire mixture over apples. Pour ginger ale around the edges of the pan. Sprinkle with cinnamon and bake at 350 degrees for 40 minutes. .

THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: In the 1800s, Santa Claus was depicted as elfin, or regular-looking, or even a little stern. It was illustrator Haddon Sundblom who created his thoroughly jolly look in 1930’s advertisements for Coca-Cola.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: In which country do children leave wine for Santa and hay and other treats for his donkey?

Reach The Stroller at 276-638-8801 ext. 2430 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.