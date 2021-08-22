TODAY’S WORD was doeling. Example: Jennifer has had chickens for years, and last week she got three ducks and two doelings.

SUNDAY’S WORD was starter-grower. It means a protein-dense chicken feed nutritionally balanced to meet the needs of growing baby chicks, up to about 20 weeks of age. Example: When Trevor said he was going to Lester’s for three sacks of starter-grower, his neighbor asked him if he’d pick up a 3/32 drill bit while he was there.

Goats

Chickens have been getting a lot of attention lately in The Stroller, but lots of people around here are fond of goats, too.

There are about 200 breeds of domestic goats. Domestic is one of the two types of goats, the other being mountain goats. Goats are in the Bovidae family, which also includes antelopes, cattle and sheep.

Goats prefer to live in herds, which can get up to as many as 20 goats in the wild. Mountain goats are most sociable in winter and tend to head their own ways in the summer. In herds, there dominant goat throughout most of the year is a female — until mating season, when a male takes over.

Goats in the wild tend to consider an area of about 14 square miles their home range.