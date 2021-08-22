TODAY’S WORD was doeling. Example: Jennifer has had chickens for years, and last week she got three ducks and two doelings.
SUNDAY’S WORD was starter-grower. It means a protein-dense chicken feed nutritionally balanced to meet the needs of growing baby chicks, up to about 20 weeks of age. Example: When Trevor said he was going to Lester’s for three sacks of starter-grower, his neighbor asked him if he’d pick up a 3/32 drill bit while he was there.
Goats
Chickens have been getting a lot of attention lately in The Stroller, but lots of people around here are fond of goats, too.
There are about 200 breeds of domestic goats. Domestic is one of the two types of goats, the other being mountain goats. Goats are in the Bovidae family, which also includes antelopes, cattle and sheep.
Goats prefer to live in herds, which can get up to as many as 20 goats in the wild. Mountain goats are most sociable in winter and tend to head their own ways in the summer. In herds, there dominant goat throughout most of the year is a female — until mating season, when a male takes over.
Goats in the wild tend to consider an area of about 14 square miles their home range.
Their way of eating is interesting: They grab food with their lips and bring it to their mouths. Since the upper jaw is wider than the lower jaw, they can only grind their food with one side of their mouth at a time. That’s was makes the rotary-type movement when a goat (or cow) is chewing.
Like cows, goats have four stomach compartments. They can hold a lot: 4 to 6 gallons in the first one, a quarter to half a gallon in the second and third; and up to a gallon in the fourth.
Baby goats head out on their own at age 30 months.
SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Deborah Burgess is well known locally as an opera singer, musician and teacher on the faculty in the music department of Patrick & Henry Community College — and also as a talented oil painter.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Which dance teacher has been painting and writing children’s books in recent years — including about her two beloved West Highland White Terriers, Billy and Watson?
