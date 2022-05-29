Somebody tell the sheriff to dial it down a little

Make no mistake, Henry County has always had a flair for the dramatic, but when it comes down to it, not every item on the agenda is best served with a show.

Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry, standing in a light rain just outside the Summerlin Meeting Room of the Henry County Administration Building on Tuesday, brought back of flood of memories for me when he said his department had not missed a beat since the bottom fell out of the sheriff’s department over 15 years ago.

I was there on Nov. 2, 2006, when state and federal authorities descended upon the Sheriff’s Office with both ground and air support in an operation that resembled a military operation in Somalia.

One of the officers would tell me later that when 12 deputies and their sheriff are about to be arrested you have to assume they have considerable fire power at their disposal, they’re trained to use it, and you have to conduct yourself as if they will.

I can still see helicopters landing in the Henry County Administration parking lot and all manner of man and machine poised to shoot and kill, if necessary, people that until that hour were responsible for upholding the law, wearing badges and carrying guns.

“Corrupt to the core,” those were the words used in a Roanoke federal courtroom as I witnessed a disgraced Sheriff Frank Cassell and a dozen of his deputies paraded out before a judge in shackles and bound to each other by a chain. It was surreal.

Altogether, over 20 people were indicted as the result of a 5-year Drug Enforcement Administration investigation in a drug distribution and money laundering ring that operated out of the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and a house owned by Henry County Sgt. James Vaught that they called “the love shack.”

I’ll leave the name of the house to your imagination as to what other activities besides drugs might have occurred there.

Cassell and his men served time in prison for their actions and Lane Perry, who worked for Cassell, was appointed to serve the remainder of his term and has been reelected by the voters of Henry County ever since.

As a matter of pride, Perry reminded me that he has run a clean department since the Cassell days and as he says hasn’t “missed a beat.”

And that’s good. He is to be commended, along with the men and women in his department.

But for the second time now I have witnessed something that troubles me. The scene was more dramatic on Tuesday than when a similar occurrence happened in January.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has 121 sworn officers on its payroll, according to the Henry County website. On Tuesday I counted about 70 of them in uniform lined up near the back wall of the Summerlin Meeting Room during the regular meeting of the Henry County Board of Supervisors.

Some of them spoke, including the sheriff, but most of them stood in the back with legs apart, shoulders squared, arms crossed and mad faces on.

It’s the look you see when a law enforcement officer lets you know the he or she is in charge and has authority to make you miserable in a minute if you don’t cooperate completely.

It is a form of intimidation, and one member of the Board of Supervisors even admitted feeling intimidated by the unwarranted presence.

What was intended to be a show of unity in a last minute appeal concerning a pay raise ended up being what could be construed as an excessive show of force.

Quite frankly, other than the deputies assigned to guard the entrance at the door, this showing of solidarity with so many guns and badges was over the top and it did nothing to persuade the Board of Supervisors, including one who is a retired law enforcement officer.

As a news reporter, these events are like candy in my hand. Who should be so lucky to cover overdone displays such as these?

But as a lifelong resident of this community, I wish our leaders would find within themselves a more temperate attitude in dealing with each other.

A little more professional ethics and a little less drama would make this resident feel a bit more comfortable.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

