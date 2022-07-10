Spa Day: whether to bristle, bark, or be nice

My wife has been reminding me for a few weeks about my dog’s annual examination at the veterinarian’s clinic and Wednesday night she said “OK, tomorrow is it, Gracie is due at the vet in the morning.”

“What?” I asked. “When were you going to inform me about this?”

That’s when she pointed to the sign she has on the wall behind my favorite chair and the one I was sitting in at the time. The sign reads: “My wife said I never listen. At least I think that’s what she said.”

Now to understand, Gracie and Patti (my dog and my wife) have this understanding that’s been going on for all nine years of Gracie’s precious life; we call the annual exam “spa day” and Patti makes all the arrangements.

Grace arrives early by way of her daddy (that’s me) and is greeted by a groomer. She goes for a good brushing, bath and hairdo. She also gets her nails done and her anal glands expressed.

That last item is not something they offer at your average nail salon or beauty parlor and although the dogs don’t like it much while it’s being done, they enjoy it immensely once it’s complete and for many weeks afterwards.

Gracie’s clinic is quite crafty at mixing the pleasant with the unpleasant so as leave the unsuspecting client not knowing whether to bristle, bark or be nice.

A little rabies shot while you’re being combed behind your ears is not so bad.

Let me take you back to 2012 when I learned on the internet of this child who was given a puppy by his parents. They lived in an apartment and apparently no one bothered to check if pets were allowed where they lived.

They weren’t.

So, faced with eviction, the parents took the puppy away and dropped it off at the pound.

Grace was days away from being put down when a rescue facility saved her life and posted her for adoption on their website.

God spoke to me (He speaks in my mind, not with a voice) and had me call the rescue place. Ronnie answered the phone. Apparently the whole rescue operation was Ronnie, and Grace was staying at her house.

“She needs a home,” said Ronnie. “I can’t keep her, but I can’t let her go.”

Ronnie met me halfway. She was in Tennessee and I was here in Martinsville, so we met at the Walmart parking lot in Bristol and I adopted Grace.

“I told you I would find you a home,” Ronnie said to Grace. “You won’t have to ever go through this again.”

Grace was literally a lost puppy that day. She rode home with me, still dazed from the anesthesia from having been spayed.

“She’s so calm,” said Patti when we got home. The next day Grace exhibited the excitement of the puppy she was in her new home.

So back to spa day: At the end of the day I go and pick up Grace. I pay the bill, which is on par with the popular spas we humans might frequent on vacation or special occasions.

“I thought you would never get here,” Gracie said. (We communicate with our eyes.) “I was fine, but lunch was somewhat disappointing and when it started getting late I was afraid you had forgotten about me.”

“Forget about you?” I asked Grace. “How could you think I could forget about you? You are with me so much of the day, I’m constantly looking for you when you are away. I came and got you early because I missed you too much already!”

That’s when she put her paws with her manicured nails on my leg and looked up at me and licked my mustache once and my chin twice.

“I know you don’t listen so well,” Grace said with her eyes. “I was worried you were at home sitting in your chair and Mama was pointing at that sign on the wall.”