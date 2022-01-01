Start the new year reading these new library books

TODAY’S WORD is dox, listed this week by Merriam-Webster as the top word people have been looking up. Example: “That may sound straightforward enough — Facebook, like other platforms, wants to prevent users from being doxed or otherwise targeted for harassment — but the company says it needs help defining what information is considered ‘publicly available.’” (Source: K. Bell, “Facebook asks the Oversight Board to help shape its doxing policy,” June 15, engadget.com)

FRIDAY’S WORD was air fryer. It is one of 455 new words added to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, which defines it as “an airtight, usually small electrical appliance for quick cooking of foods by means of convection currents circulated rapidly by a fan.” Example: She loves the air fryer she got for Christmas.

New year, new books

The Blue Ridge Regional Library adds new books to its collection practically every week. Generally, each of the local libraries in the system has a copy of each new book. These are the first books that are being processed to hit the shelves in 2022, ready to be checked out by Thursday:

“The Starless Crown” by James Rollins

“The Paris Detective” by James Patterson and Richard DiLallo

“The Curse of Salem: a Bishop/Special Crimes Unit Novel” by Kay Hooper

“Reckless Girls” by Rachel Hawkins

“Invisible” by Danielle Steel

“Criminal Mischief: a Stone Barrington Novel” by Stuart Woods

“Much Ado About a Latte: a Maple Falls Romance” by Kathleen Fuller

“A Stranger’s Game” by Colleen Coble

Ball drop

The first time the New Year’s Eve Ball dropped in Times Square was in 1907. That ball, which was made of iron and wood and was covered by 100 light bulbs, and weighed 700 pounds, has been replaced six times. The ball first had LED lights in 2007. The present ball has 672 light modules with 32,256 total lights in 2,688 triangles.

FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Candle Mass on Feb. 2 is also known as the “Presentation of the Lord” or “The Purification of the Blessed Virgin.” On that date some Catholics bring candles to the church to be blessed, as well as the baby Jesus figurine used in nativity scenes. It is similar to Jewish tradition in which babies were taken to the temple to be blessed 40 days after they were born. A tradition among Mexican families is to get a new outfit for the baby Jesus each year at the start of the Christmas season for the household nativity set-up. It can be purchased, but handmade outfits, including crocheted, are highly valued.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Some flower buds have been seen to be forming on a particular type of short plant in the region. Which plant is this, whose flowers start blooming in winter (usually late January or early February) and stay looking good through at least April?

Reach The Stroller at 276-638-8801 ext. 2430 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.