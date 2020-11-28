STEVEN DOYLE: All we want for Christmas is you.

Earlier this month you read in the Martinsville Bulletin about hundreds of people indicted for crimes in Martinsville and Henry County.

A couple of weeks ago we told you in words, photos and video the story of a woman missing since July who was found in her car down a steep embankment near here house, hidden there by seasonal growth and revealed by die-back.

Every day in the Bulletin you read about how COVID-19 is affecting our region. Sometimes you see the stories about those you might know who succumbed to its clutches.

On Thursday you read uplifting pieces about people who were extremely thankful this Thanksgiving Day even though we are facing dire times because of the pandemic and the unemployment it has driven.

These are just a handful of recent examples about how the Martinsville Bulletin ventures every day into the community and comes out with news and information that you otherwise would not know.

We publish that material every day at www.martinsvillebulletin.com and six days a week in print editions that we deliver to your doorstep.

Sometimes I have reminded people about the miracle of the daily newspaper and its value to them.