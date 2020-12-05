STEVEN DOYLE: Breaking another tradition for a good reason

So the decision was made early to deck our halls festively, thus distracting not only from the virus but all that post-election delusion that is being thrust from the black holes in the universe of logic and truth.

I’m a Christmas traditionalist. I like my processes to be familiar, my celebrations nostalgic and the schedule to be predictable.

I think that approach was drilled into me as a child when we had a clockwork-hard schedule of getting our Christmas tree one week before the big day and taking it down one week after. No deviation.

For most of my early years we cut a cedar in a back field of our farm and hauled it to the house. I think my parents were so paranoid about fire dangers and drying trees in our very small, one-stove-heated home that they didn’t trust a longer time frame.

I can share that when they moved from that place into a significantly bigger (modest still) and brand new home, they found a way to have the tree up longer, which they managed until recent years when they converted to an artificial affront.