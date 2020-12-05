STEVEN DOYLE: Breaking another tradition for a good reason

The Christmas decorations came out from under the eaves and up in the house much earlier than usual this holiday season. You can blame that on the effects of COVID-19.
Typically ours is a day-after-Thanksgiving effort, with my wife and daughter handling the inside stuff and my son doing the outside. And they do an incredibly wonderful job, systematically processed and beautifully finished.
Maybe you wonder how I contribute. I tote the tree and put it in the stand, holding it patiently while smaller people lie on the floor and turn those screws to hold up its 7 feet of natural beauty. I’m also the chief box bearer, tree lights hanger, Nativity set co-unpacker, equipment consultant and cheerleader, although I did help with some of the ornaments this year.
This early schedule, about 10 days before Thanksgiving, was quite a departure, and it was a measured assault on the constant barrage of negative news regarding the coronavirus, the spreading infection and forecast for more dire circumstances before things improve, which could happen by Easter, as the president has told us. (Wait. What? He said that about last Easter? Oh.)
Our Thanksgiving was curtailed from the big family tradition to just our household, although our college student son did come home for a few days after getting tested twice and quarantining in his house. He’s committed to that process and will repeat it before Christmas.
So the decision was made early to deck our halls festively, thus distracting not only from the virus but all that post-election delusion that is being thrust from the black holes in the universe of logic and truth.
I’m a Christmas traditionalist. I like my processes to be familiar, my celebrations nostalgic and the schedule to be predictable.
I think that approach was drilled into me as a child when we had a clockwork-hard schedule of getting our Christmas tree one week before the big day and taking it down one week after. No deviation.
For most of my early years we cut a cedar in a back field of our farm and hauled it to the house. I think my parents were so paranoid about fire dangers and drying trees in our very small, one-stove-heated home that they didn’t trust a longer time frame.
I can share that when they moved from that place into a significantly bigger (modest still) and brand new home, they found a way to have the tree up longer, which they managed until recent years when they converted to an artificial affront.
But you can see why I’ve always worried about putting up a fresh-cut tree as early as Thanksgiving weekend. Oddly this year I barely flinched at the idea of going more than week earlier than that. One wrinkle: We discovered that the location we had used for our past several trees didn’t open this year, we presumed another casualty of the virus.
I love the decorations – many of them are sentimental, some family hand-downs – and always am sad when they come down (and not because the heavy boxes have to go up instead of down the stairs). Having a few more weeks to study and celebrate them is a good thing.
We need to study meaningful items and celebrate them in 2020. Like some of those ornaments, we’ve found that milestones to which we had clung are more fragile than we would have thought.
Too many have fought the myriad effects of this virus. Either there’s the physical invasion, or the impact on jobs and stability, or the sacrifice of special events and moments or, worst, the loss of family and friends.
Yes, 2020 has been an assault on joy and peace like nothing we have seen. Many anticipate 2021 as some sort of symbolic do-over for our rites, but we may be being overly optimistic. We should hope for the best but not be surprised by something less.
In the meantime, I’m just going to play some Christmas music, look at twinkling nights and immerse in the comfort of memories.
Steven Doyle is editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. Contact him steven.doyle@martinsvillebulletin.com or at 276-638-8801 ext. 245. Follow @StevenLDoyle.
