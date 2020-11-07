STEVEN DOYLE: Celebrating my Dad if not in person

This was supposed to be done in person. These words were supposed to be spoken and not just read, with dozens of family and friends gathered in some large facility, tears flowing and ears ringing with applause. Because this is a message that deserves flashing neon and skywriters and fireworks and computer- generated graphic wizardry to provide its full esteem and glory.
On Saturday my dad completed his 90th trip around the sun. He didn’t need a space ship, but he is an astronaut in my mind. A pioneer. An explorer. A teacher. An example. A parent. A father. A Dad. Is there a word of greater gravity and royalty?
Some also call him granddaddy or great granddaddy or husband or brother or uncle or cousin or simply friend, each doing so with the same choked-up, ineffable love and tenderness that my brothers and I feel every time we speak to him.
But our long-envisioned celebration of this day was forced to revert to sentiments spoken through masks, images on a phone screen, terms of endearment scrawled on pieces of paper and scripted inside fancy cards. The COVID-19 pandemic again has stolen our moment.
His home county in Kentucky has a significantly rising rate of infection. My dad’s next-door neighbor was its first casualty. We can’t take chances with our must vulnerable. We have to stay apart and wear masks and take care of each other, just like my dad always has taken care of his family.
You can imagine why I get so steamingly irate when I come across some thoughtless, uncaring, uninformed person missing or dissing a mask.
But we don’t mask our memories, with words to share, however one-dimensional, moments of celebration to sparkle and prayers of thanksgiving to be said that my Dad, even at 90, is alert and focused and able to do many things younger men eschew and escape. That’s no surprise. My Dad set a lofty example of how to live and work and to provide.
You wouldn’t know him. He’s not famous, simply a Depression-born Kentucky farm boy who worked very hard all his life and provided well for my mom and two brothers. He taught us commitment and respect and love and modeled those examples for us with a leniency of understanding. My Dad knew we had goals and dreams and interests outside the farm life that had raised him, and he allowed us to seek our own paths.
He gave us chores and jobs we could handle and showed us how to stick our fingers in the mud to make sure the tobacco took root. He taught me to drive a tractor before I mastered long division and one afternoon saved me when the tractor got away, plowed over a fence and showed no signs of stopping.
We never missed school or church or a home game mainly because he always did the bad jobs, working at two careers, saving and clawing and providing. He worked so hard for so long, but he still managed to catch an occasional game, to take a few moments during vacation to toss a baseball, to stop feeding the cows for a quick shootout of “21” in the hayloft or to fulfill his love for machinery and speed at Indianapolis and Talladega and Daytona Beach.
He allowed me to learn and to dream. He tolerated my obsession for sports and my ham-handed attempts to write, until finally I proved I could make a living at it. No male in our family had gone to college before I did. I was no scholar, but he made sure I had the chance.
He was there for counsel when I acted like a boy and didn’t use the best sense, when my spirit outkicked the coverage of my judgment. He knew how to slow me down while recognizing the allure and the opportunity that caused those mistakes.
He has come to the aid of so many in countless ways. Who else his age would mow yards on hot days for relative pennies just to help out people who didn’t have anyone to do that work? He has served his community and his little Baptist church.
Someday – hopefully soon, Lord willing – this pandemic shall pass, and we can get within the same state without transporting infections, sit close and hug and chat and share a meal without fear that a wayward droplet will spill in the wrong place and a cause someone to suffer and whither.
We will celebrate him for all he has been to so many, for the favors and advice and the enduring spirt of accomplishment, but there will never be a bright enough spotlight or a sufficiently reverberating echo.
So let’s leave it simply at this this: For all of us so blessed by you, we say we love you, Dad.
Now where’s that skywriter?
