STEVEN DOYLE: Confessions from a cell-phone-worthy moment

I’ve said that about a million things, but this barnyard moment – and, yes, sadly, in my decades of life I’ve had others – would’ve catapulted me into social media stardom. I was loud, and, worse, I was fairly well- known in the area. My face spewing bile would’ve made me a most-shared tweet or something.

Social media observers have emerged today as sort of guardian angels for some and recorders of awfulness for others. When was the last day you didn’t see (many times) a video of someone acting vile, cruel, racist, arrogant, bullying or just plain idiotic? Don’t we have constant flashes as the worst of us erupts from the silos where we store those instincts?

This doesn’t have to be a police officer kneeling on a man’s neck until he dies or pushing down an old man until he lies on the sidewalk bleeding. It doesn’t have to be guys riding up in a truck and shooting a jogger in the street. Or policemen arresting or shooting at journalists doing their jobs.

We’ve seen all those screaming headlines, but in a way some of the ordinary scenes feel more insipid, because they aren’t really crimes and misdemeanors but sadly simply devoid of humanity, born of hate and seasoned with malice.