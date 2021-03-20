STEVEN DOYLE: Don't get sore -- get the shot

It doesn’t hurt. There are limited side effects.
Getting the vaccine against COVID-19 isn’t a big deal at all.
Unless you don’t take the shot.
I’ve had my two shots of the Pfizer vaccine. I have the formal card to prove it to airlines and others who may require validation beyond my veracity.
I had a stiff shoulder. I told my mother I might not be able to go nine innings. But I couldn’t have done that before the shots. She didn’t understand.
The only pain of being vaccinated for COVID-19 is not doing your civic duty and getting the shots.
I will allow for those of you who have confirmed and deadly allergies. I allow that some of you have religious or moral principles that afford your position of keeping the needle away from your arms.
For the rest of you, I have nothing.
You have a responsibility.
Politics and loyalty to former President Trump are not reasons to avoid vaccination. Of course, there aren’t any good reasons for those two loyalties about anything.
There is no mitigating reason for not doing the right thing.
I was signed up at first opportunity and only got a quick appointment because my wife has sharp eyes for breaking information and a quick reaction to opportunity.
She signed me up, and I did the rest. And there was nothing to it.
Me to the first nurse: Which vaccine am I getting? She said Pfizer.
The second nurse to me: Did you have any negative reaction to the first shot? Me: No. Her: Then you probably won’t about this one, either. I didn’t. Only that same stiff shoulder, same bad jokes.
When I was in elementary school, we got booster shots every year. Tetanus. Typhoid. Diphtheria. Something else. They always gave us sore arms.
In my fourth-grade year, I was in a split class with elite fifth-graders. Being a stupid boy, I punched a fifth-grade girl in her sore arm at recess – not hard, just to be annoying.
She told the teacher, calling my name in front of the whole class.
That moment was humiliating and instructive. Mrs. Haley, the teacher, didn’t let me off the hook.
That’s one dose of pain I’ve felt from a vaccination. And I learned. I have not punched a girl in the arm since then. I also haven’t seen Donna Smith, that girl, in about a hundred years.
Before that my only condemnation of vaccination came from the small pox vaccine that was required before entering first grade.
(Is this where I say smallpox has been eradicated? That getting that vaccine was my small contribution to wiping this virus from the face of the earth?)
That was not a great experience. As I recall, that vaccination wasn’t as much a shot as a scratch. The doctor warned about what would happen and what my mom should do.
A festering sore would emerge on my left shoulder (I’m right-handed), and it would scab over. The scab should be allowed to harden and waste away and not be knocked off – at any cost.
This is where vaccination really gave me a problem. The festering, scabbing sore happened, and my mom used A DIAPER PIN – one of those large, ornate devices employed to hold together cloth diapers before the miracles of Pampers and Huggies – to keep my short sleeve above that delicate scab.
Think about it: A 5-year-old is wearing a baby’s diaper device to protect a festering sore. Humiliation is an awful thing.
So you can see now why I entertain no excuses for those who have not been vaccinated.
There is a lot of vaccine out there.
There are many events – thanks, Sovah-Martinsville – and opportunities to get shots of those vaccines.
The process is no big deal. I’ve known people to drive-thru, to scramble out of state, to drive hours. They did what it took to be vaccinated.
So should everyone.