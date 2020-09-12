STEVEN DOYLE: Don't paint journalists with the broad brush of 'mainstream media'

A few letter writers have been quite adamant in their comments recently about how they see the role the “mainstream media” – their pejorative, not mine – is playing in the various loud conversations Americans are having among themselves, particularly those about who should be president.

These wags – an old sports press-box term – clearly think that everyone who utters or jots a word is a socialist who would destroy the country by allowing a Democrat to breathe, and they illustrate with a broad brush of distaste and disgust.

I admit that I push back on such missives and which parts are relevant for the public conversations printed on this page because they are (1) untrue, (2) unfair and (3) uncompromising in their whitewashing whims. They also almost never apply to anything published in the Bulletin.

Here’s one: “Most of us get it that mainstream media is in the tank for one side but, I see no hope for the news ever being called the news anymore, it is opinion.”

Here’s another: “We can do nothing about the mainstream journalists that are all in the tank for a Liberal Agenda, but we can vote for a President we stand behind. This man is not afraid to put the media in its place and call out bias routinely, love him or hate him this guy has guts.”