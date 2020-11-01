STEVEN DOYLE: Elliott chases down a NASCAR playoff spot by solving Martinsville Speedway

When we left Martinsville Speedway last fall and again in June, Martin Truex Jr. had dominated a NASCAR Cup Series race. When we returned from the first commercial break on Sunday, Truex again was dominating the Xfinity Cup playoff race, and at that point you might have been thinking that he should take the “Jr.” off his name because he’s second to no one. Period.
That appeared to remain a good idea with 25 laps to go, as he was leading a must-win playoff race, until the wheels came off – almost literally.
And to the fore in the waning sunlight swept the very popular Chase Elliott, who won this race as Truex had the others – going away – and stealing – but also very much earning — a spot among those four drivers who have a chance at NASCAR’s championship.
The thousand fans at the Speedway at sunset Sunday sounded for all their lungs like every one of them is a fan of Elliott, the charismatic, Camaro-driving son of NASCAR legend Bill Elliott, “Awesome Bill from Dawsonville.”
He might today be called “Playoff Chase,” because for much of the day his performance served as the defining line in the mathematics problem that decides who really wins and loses after Sunday, no matter who winds up in Victory Lane.
Four drivers go on to Phoenix with a chance to win the big prize. Only Joey Logano was guaranteed before the race.
Elliott made a strong move early and then was in and out of the lead and top four of the playoffs for most of the day, except when his pit crew wasn’t undermining his effort. He needed to win the race – or come darn close with a whole lot calculus falling in place for him — to advance.
Denny Hamlin nudged his way in, as did Brad Keselowski. And Kevin Harvick, the driver who dominated and accumulated the most points during NASCAR’s “regular season,” was actually more the focal point of the race until he banged the car in front of him and spun out about 25 yards short of the finish line on the final lap, leaving him two points out of fourth.
Watching a NASCAR race is supposed to be simple. You see the green flag drop, and you watch to see who is beating whom in the two race segments and then who gets the wave of the checkered flag at the end.
But at Martinsville and in the NASCAR playoffs nothing is simple. You have to watch not only who is first but maybe who is 10th or 20th or in the case of Harvick, who is a lap down and driving like he’s catching all the lights on U.S. 220.
You have to know math not just to see the differentials in speed but to be able to add and subtract point totals that drivers were accumulating for leading laps and winning stages or because who is passing whom with the shuffle of those bumping and grinding Mustangs and Camaros and Camrys.
Everything has a point value, and the solutions keep moving. That checkered flag may oddly not mean as much at the end of 500 laps as it does at each interval.
Support Local Journalism
That’s why the presence of Dave Blaney’s No. 12 in the Top 5 and challenging for the lead was disruptive. He could have won the race and all the stages and still not qualified for the final four, which is like winning the general election but not the Electoral College.
But Blaney’s success could have calculated into bigger success for his teammate Keselowski, because he could steal points from Harvick and help Keselowski pass his way through the field and into the top four, which he did by a scant two points.
Harvick didn’t get onto the lead lap until 99 laps to go, which gave him a chance. In fact if Elliott or Truex weren’t leading the race, then they would be out of the playoff, and he would be in. If Harvick had tied with Hamlin and Keselowski, he would’ve won the tiebreaking – yes — math.
But this is supposed to be about calculations on the track and not calculators. You know how racing at the Paperclip goes. Fenders get wrinkled, and drivers get rankled.
Remember how Hamlin and Logano got into pushing and shoving pleasantries on Pit Road after the finish a year ago? That’s always a possibility, There’s a reason Keselowski’s No. 2 is sponsored by Dent Wizard.
Sometimes the cars look like running backs darting for seams of daylight to move out of traffic and into paydirt, bouncing off each other to get there. Each of the playoff-qualifying drivers – maneuvering for their playoff lives – came bouncing out of the pack and above the cut line at one time or another.
Appropriately on Lap 441 there was a big caution, and all the leaders pitted, which seemed a moment of dire doom for Elliott. His pits had been the pits.
At one point NASCAR called a penalty on Elliott’s jack man, who jumped like an offensive lineman who missed the snap count and moved into the pit space too quickly. That penalty isn’t 5 yards or even 5 seconds. It would have meant Elliott would be placed last in the field and have to fight his way back from that.
But there was a replay review, and NASCAR’s official noted the jackman – whose half-masked face got a lot of air time on NBC – had gone back and reset himself, in formation, if you will. NASCAR picked up the flag.
Maybe there was karma later, though, because Elliott’s team penalized itself with a very slow pit stop that forced him to come from far back in the field anyway.
But this stop on Lap 441 went better, and with 49 laps to go, there were Truex and Elliott, running 1-2 again and trying to make the math simple for themselves.
Truex looked strong again, but Elliott was bumper-riding. You hadn’t seen such rivalry between Nos. 19 and 9 since Johnny Unitas and Sonny Jurgensen were flinging footballs for Baltimore and Washington.
Then five laps after that restart, Elliott was in the lead again. With 25 to go, a loose wheel forced Truex to exit his chance at victory and head to get the lugs tightened, lest the wheel pop off.
That could have caused a huge crash that not only would have perhaps taken out half the field but also had one other decisive affect: It would have rendered all that playoff math a null set..
Steven Doyle is Editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. Contact him steven.doyle@registerbee.com or at 276-638-8801 ext. 245. Follow @StevenLDoyle.
