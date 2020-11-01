STEVEN DOYLE: Elliott chases down a NASCAR playoff spot by solving Martinsville Speedway

Elliott made a strong move early and then was in and out of the lead and top four of the playoffs for most of the day, except when his pit crew wasn’t undermining his effort. He needed to win the race – or come darn close with a whole lot calculus falling in place for him — to advance.

Denny Hamlin nudged his way in, as did Brad Keselowski. And Kevin Harvick, the driver who dominated and accumulated the most points during NASCAR’s “regular season,” was actually more the focal point of the race until he banged the car in front of him and spun out about 25 yards short of the finish line on the final lap, leaving him two points out of fourth.

Watching a NASCAR race is supposed to be simple. You see the green flag drop, and you watch to see who is beating whom in the two race segments and then who gets the wave of the checkered flag at the end.

But at Martinsville and in the NASCAR playoffs nothing is simple. You have to watch not only who is first but maybe who is 10th or 20th or in the case of Harvick, who is a lap down and driving like he’s catching all the lights on U.S. 220.