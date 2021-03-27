STEVEN DOYLE: Georgia's assault on democracy

The events that played out in Georgia last week gave me shivers because of what I’ve watched for years unfold across the country: Those in charge want to keep some people from voting because they didn’t necessarily vote for those in charge.

I don’t for a second think that any syllable that passes through my fingers in these few words is going to change how you think about any of this, but I am going to share my real fear for the type of democracy my children and grandchildren will inherit, a democracy to which my generation is taking a jackhammer and not a chisel.

Let me be very clear about a couple of things: I’m neither a Republican nor a Democrat. You can’t slur me as a liberal or conservative, although I may be more of either than you are. My ballots have been distributed across the spectrum in a way that might surprise some of you.

But I have watched in my decades of voting as the rights of individuals increasingly are trampled under a stampede for power. I have spent my life living in the South – well, if you can call Florida the South, which I find difficult, being a cross breed between a Mississippian and a Kentuckian – and this political script is precise.