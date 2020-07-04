STEVEN DOYLE: If only we had awakened on July 4 as it should be

We awaken to fissions in our founding framework of laws and enforcement that protects all those other beliefs, fragmented by pure human hatred in some and the unadulterated wielding of power in others, to the bilious extent that right is often wronged.

On July 4th we are supposed to awaken to celebrate by gathering to oooh and aaah at light flashes and explosions that are in reverence to that freedom and the battles that had to be waged to earn it, protect it and ensure it.

Today we awaken to see plenty of flashing lights and jarring explosions as we struggle to have our frustrations recognized peacefully while the most divisive use that platform for violence and destruction.

On July 4th we are supposed to awaken and watch parades of our heroes and hear the best from our leaders, to stand and reinforce our humanity, our unity and our everlasting investment in democracy.

Today we awaken often to hear from those leaders’ messages that deride and demean and divide, messages that don’t value our people or our laws or our shared history but only indulge ego and power and the wealth concentrated in a small percentage of us.

On July 4th we are supposed to awaken to hug one another and love one another and blend as family and neighborhood and society.