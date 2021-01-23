STEVEN DOYLE: In the presence of a king

It just was on such a trip that the boy writer first met a baseball king, although that man’s bearing was anything but regal. He dressed like anyone else around a baseball park, and he was average sized for a man in his 40s. Just a normal guy. Until the boy shook his hand.

The boy had long, typewriter-spread fingers, but this was like shaking hands with a bear, so engulfed by huge paws that for 20-odd years had gripped pieces of ash so powerfully that they drove more baseballs over more fences than anyone who ever had played the game.

No, there was nothing kingly about Henry Aaron, except everything. If Martin Luther King Jr. had played baseball with the same deftness in which he spoke, he might have been Henry Aaron. They both had such everlasting power and assumed it not at all.

There is no need to list Aaron’s statistics. They are catalogued to the awe of all, unsurpassed before performance-enhancing drugs allowed others to suggest greater accomplishment. It now seems laughable to think that most modern players have approached Aaron in any way.

The boy had watched on TV that Monday night in April of 1974 when Aaron hit that pitch from Al Downing over the left field fence at the Atlanta Fulton County Stadium and broke a record set by Babe Ruth. But that’s just baseball.