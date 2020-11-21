STEVEN DOYLE: Let's not lose the spirit of Thanksgiving

I guess I could complain about a lot of this mess that was born of carelessness, fostered by ignorance and enabled by the putridness of politics and moral malpractice.

But I won’t say any more, because this is a week of thanksgiving, and even if the holiday can’t be the same, the principle never should die, never should be infected, never should be put on life-support in our souls.

Never was thanksgiving – the spirit if not the declared holiday — more needed and more hard-earned than this year.

Because I type these words in good health, with the ability to do my job out of harm’s way, with the encouragement of self-protection and the empowerment of trail-blazing processes.

My wife, our children and grandchildren have avoided this plague, even if they mostly have kept under the required quarantine of virtual schools and telecommuting.

I give thanks because my parents are of good health – soundly knock on wood, please – and have been protected by the grace of God from a virus that took their neighbor and threatened many more.

Or that my wife’s parents have been able to do some things if not everything and found new mechanisms for self-improvement and expansion.