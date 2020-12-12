STEVEN DOYLE: My season of playing Santa Claus

My driver for most of the six weeks I worked was a dedicated and affable 25-year employee named Kevin who knew his business and, even though he had been on our route only for about a year, grasped nuances and habits that informed what I did.

“These people get a lot of boxes every day. I don’t know what they do with them all. Just stack them by the garage door,” he would tell me.

Here’s how it works: His hand-held scanner gave him a route for the day, with packages coded to delivery stops, at times even specifying front door or side door. The route wasn’t always logical, and the packages were supposed to be in quadrants of the truck, but that didn’t always happen. Did I mention moving around was difficult?

That Christmas I felt a little like Santa Claus, although I was dressed not in red from my head to my foot, but mostly in brown down to the my favorite Nike trail shoes that one Christmas season had walked on the Great Wall of China.