STEVEN DOYLE: Not wearing a mask is grounds for divorce

With all due respect to Neil Sedaka…

Don't say that this is the end

Instead of breaking up I wish that we were masking up again.

In the past week I have said good-bye to a favorite restaurant and even the place where I buy feed for our horses. A preferred grocery story almost was banished.

I won’t be returning to any of them because the employees don’t wear masks or don’t require customers to do so. Or both. This is not just the law, an ordinance or a lax company policy.

This is a moral absolute: If you aren’t wearing a mask indoors in public places, you could be a killer.

And I’m not going to aid and abet your crime. I’m not going to let you coat me in your unfettered particles that I might carry them home to a family member who is high-risk to the coronavirus.

You’ve heard this sermon and didn’t have to stand for benediction. You’ve seen it flow from my fingers to your eyes, and you’ve read it many places as the COVID-19 killer blows through our communities on the wind of your insolence.