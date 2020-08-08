STEVEN DOYLE: Off to college or off to battle?

At approximately 11 a.m. on a quiet Sunday morning, my wife and I took a bold leap of faith that is filled with hope and underpinned with prayers. And we weren’t at church.

We were delivering our son to his college dormitory for what we hope is the start of four years of great education and unimpeded exploration of the first tests of adulthood. He may be home before you’ve finished reading this. He may live an hour from his bedroom and still use a network to study his lessons, as my dad calls it.

He maybe could’ve walked downstairs to lunch rather than having to stand in front of food truck and eat with plastic under a tree.

But we swallowed hard, hid our tears and left him to find his way in a world we don’t really know how to navigate ourselves.

Did we do the right thing? Did we teach him durable lessons? Does he know enough to learn more? Are we sending him on his way or putting him in harm’s way?

He’s the one who will pursue two majors, but she and I will forever grade ourselves on a very tight curve.

A parent wants college for his children to be like it was for him or her.