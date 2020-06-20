STEVEN DOYLE: One man's evolution of enlightenment about equality

As I watch demonstrations, pleas and prayers for our centuries-overdue balancing of the treatment of people whose skin shades are of more varietals than pale and sunburned, I am at once overtaken by anger, sadness and guilt.

I’m angry because we required the inexplicable assassinations of Black men by police officers to open our nation’s eyes and ears. I’m angry because so many of our leaders still ignore, abhor and deplore by example and by disassociation from the moral anchorage that is so necessary.

I’m sad because of the people who have died or been injured or lost their homes or businesses or jobs to the fringe of these otherwise peaceful point-makers who are streaming down our streets in search of avenues to equity. I’m sad because I’ve read this story so many times and never have contributed the right words to the right eyes to make a difference.

Today, I shall try again. Please watch as nouns and verbs trickle from my heart and fingers and across this keyboard and in front of your eyes. May they bore through your pupils and into your brains to fire synapses of recognition and forgiveness and empowerment.