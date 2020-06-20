STEVEN DOYLE: One man's evolution of enlightenment about equality

As I watch demonstrations, pleas and prayers for our centuries-overdue balancing of the treatment of people whose skin shades are of more varietals than pale and sunburned, I am at once overtaken by anger, sadness and guilt.
I’m angry because we required the inexplicable assassinations of Black men by police officers to open our nation’s eyes and ears. I’m angry because so many of our leaders still ignore, abhor and deplore by example and by disassociation from the moral anchorage that is so necessary.
I’m sad because of the people who have died or been injured or lost their homes or businesses or jobs to the fringe of these otherwise peaceful point-makers who are streaming down our streets in search of avenues to equity. I’m sad because I’ve read this story so many times and never have contributed the right words to the right eyes to make a difference.
Today, I shall try again. Please watch as nouns and verbs trickle from my heart and fingers and across this keyboard and in front of your eyes. May they bore through your pupils and into your brains to fire synapses of recognition and forgiveness and empowerment.
But these words must begin with my guilt because my journey hasn’t always been along the path of enlightenment and compassion and often was detoured by ignorance, insolence and intemperance. I did not grow up in an aware times.
I lived in a time when people marched in the streets for these same causes while some resented Martin Luther King and cheered segregationists who blocked doorways and murderers in hoods with clubs and ropes.
I lived in a time when I heard men talking of going to meetings to organize for that purpose, when I heard every conceivable disparaging term uttered by men and women whose hearts I knew to be loving and Godly but whose minds were eclipsed from compassion by fear and foible. I lived in a time when people worked together but didn’t eat in the same rooms, when the water was poured into cups rather than passing the jug from lip to lip, when some parts of town were unworldly and even scary.
I lived in a time when I played baseball and basketball against boys of a different color, but I didn’t go to the same schools or churches or even really know where they bought their groceries.
I lived in a time when it wasn’t until sixth grade that my class included a boy who came from “the city,” who, the adults whispered, was a plant by the NAACP to “take over” our schools, as if he were a dark-skinned Communist coming to steal our flag.
I lived in a time when I was in utter shock and trembling fear when that boy befriended me and served God’s true purpose of ripping the scales of racism from my eyes and allowing me to see humanity and not heritage.
I lived in a time when I was stunned to see an African-American high school basketball player I knew with a white girl as his date at a movie we both were attending.
And I lived in a time when whispers and sideways glances greeted the news that a lifelong friend who was white had married a Black man, a union that ultimately lasted decades and produced children.
I lived in a time that not until my freshman year in college, in a small town in perhaps the most racist part of America, that I truly found enlightenment, largely because of two friendly guys who lived next door played hot buttered soul on their stereo and because athletes on the teams I covered invited me to watch games in their dorm and tolerated my clumsy, unenlightened habits by seeing that my heart was neither malice nor callous.
I lived in a time when I spent a summer carrying pipe and pushing wheel barrows of rock for a plumbing company made up of men who didn’t understand this long-haired child of the 70s who evangelized to them about acceptance of others.
I lived in a time when those men of plumbing would call me a hippy and a sissy and would promise I would get mine when I had a daughter or son who married someone Black, although their words weren’t quite so delicate.
And finally I live in a time when that could happen someday, and I know that would be just fine it if did.
Steven Doyle is Local Editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. Contact him at 276-638-8801 ext. 245. Follow @StevenLDoyle.
