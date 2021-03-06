STEVEN DOYLE: The dangers that face our young

It’s a parable for our responsibility to our children and society. Every time we as adults enter the world and allow our potential exposure to the coronavirus, we are endangering not just our stupid lives but potentially the future health of our young people.

A child younger than 10 died in Virginia this week. That was a first and a national rarity.

But did you know that since the pandemic began there have been 1,232 people 19 and younger in our health district – about 85,000 statewide -- who have tested positive for the virus? Did you know that 966 were between 10 and 19, and 266 were younger than 10?

Yes, all of them recovered, but how many of them could have lingering effects that not only could limit what they can do now but their healthfulness later in life?

Think of COVID-19 as second-hand smoke. You never would give your child cigarettes, so why would you blow carcinogenic smoke in their faces?

Every time you expose yourself without a mask or by entering a crowded a room, you have the chance to pick up a droplet that carries home the virus.

We must take are of ourselves and of our young people. We must get our shots and stay as careful as we can for a little while longer. We want all happy endings.

Steven Doyle is editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at steven.doyle@martinsvillebulletin.com or 276-638-8801, ext. 245. Follow @StevenLDoyle.