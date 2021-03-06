STEVEN DOYLE: The dangers that face our young

Everyone has a personal story about facing the tragedy of COVID-19, some much more dramatic than others.
My first come-to-Jesus moment arrived stunningl in the early days of the virus, when my parents’ half-century-long next-door neighbor became the first person in my hometown to be taken down by the disease.
If the virus’ making a deadly visit next door to the two of the most fragile and beloved people in your life doesn’t open your eyes, then you are helplessly myopic.
Then a fraternity brother of mine, a college athletic star, spent nearly a week on a respirator to fight off the disease. I’ve seen people I knew as children succumb to the virus. It’s real and real deadly.
Well, there was another screaming alarm this past week when my daughter’s best friend was sent to a specialist because it was feared she might have myocarditis.
If you don’t know what that is, look it up. It’s an inflammation of the heart’s muscle that lingers after a bout of COVID-19. It’s a damaging aftereffect that can be particularly difficult for competitive athletes. There have been high school athletes hospitalized with myocarditis, and there was the sudden death of at least one college football player.
My daughter is a competitive swimmer, and her friend is a teammate. We had endured the scare a few weeks ago when her friend was diagnosed with COVID-19.
The swim team has strict safety measures and protocols, but more than two dozen of them had to quarantine for two weeks – which meant missing many practice sessions – and be tested. Thankfully, all were negative.
Swimming can appear a safe sport because there is no need for close contact during competition, and, heck, you are immersed in chlorinated water the whole time. It’s the before/after immersion that causes concern.
Then when my daughter got into the truck after practice the other day and told me her friend possibly had myocarditis, I felt like I was coming down with something myself.
Her friend is young and in great shape and had had no trouble swimming, but her pediatrician heard symptoms and referred her to a cardiologist for the ultimate evaluation.
Swimming isn’t the most important thing in life, but this inflammation affects everyone differently. With some it lingers. There were tears shed, hugs given, encouraging words sent, many prayers uttered.
Then came Friday, and our friend had both an EKG and an echocardiogram. Both came back negative. She was cleared to return to the pool on Monday. Deep exhales all around. Happy tears.
But there is a more important headline for this story than “young athlete can compete again.”
It’s a parable for our responsibility to our children and society. Every time we as adults enter the world and allow our potential exposure to the coronavirus, we are endangering not just our stupid lives but potentially the future health of our young people.
A child younger than 10 died in Virginia this week. That was a first and a national rarity.
But did you know that since the pandemic began there have been 1,232 people 19 and younger in our health district – about 85,000 statewide -- who have tested positive for the virus? Did you know that 966 were between 10 and 19, and 266 were younger than 10?
Yes, all of them recovered, but how many of them could have lingering effects that not only could limit what they can do now but their healthfulness later in life?
Think of COVID-19 as second-hand smoke. You never would give your child cigarettes, so why would you blow carcinogenic smoke in their faces?
Every time you expose yourself without a mask or by entering a crowded a room, you have the chance to pick up a droplet that carries home the virus.
We must take are of ourselves and of our young people. We must get our shots and stay as careful as we can for a little while longer. We want all happy endings.
