STEVEN DOYLE: The virus can't kill every good thing

Freshman classes were headed for Zoom in his room. Social contact would be chats with a few friends. Personal growth would be stunted. And another great experience like, you know, senior year, would be ripped from his life.

We had been talking about the idea of finding an apartment where he could continue his other education: learning adulthood. That wasn’t simple. We needed a protective environment, not something loose and open to infiltration of the virus.

The prospects weren’t looking good, and as his last days at the Courtyard were winding down, my wife came across a posting on Facebook for a group of freshmen who were planning to move into two adjacent houses – six boys and three girls, six bedrooms in one house and four in another – who had one more room to fill.

She contacted the mother who was doing the posting and coordinating the whole thing. And it turned out that she was from our county, and she said most of the kids in the group were from our area, too.

There were frantic minutes when we tried to get our son in touch with them to see if they might relate, see if there was a chance. And then a miracle happened that gives me chills even as I type the words.