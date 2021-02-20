STEVEN DOYLE: We are out there doing a job for you

There long has been an inside joke in the news industry that our communications organizations are really bad at, well, communicating.

Sometimes that’s an internal thing — when a decision or change made in one area isn’t transmitted to everyone involved – but it also has to do with how we sell our work and our value to the audience we are missioned to serve.

Some years ago, the leaders at the newspaper where I worked brought in people from the TV side of our business to teach us how to sell ourselves, how to promote our most valued content, how to connect with you, our audience (although we called you “readers” in those days).

After all, who is better at self-promotion than the people who invented Eyewitness News or 11 Alive or Start Local, Stay Local or, well, you know?

I share this because I want you to pay attention to this example of what our news organization provides to you on an ongoing basis.

These past weeks our area first was struck by an ice storm and then threatened with a more damaging one that we were told would knock out power, slicken roads and make coping very difficult. A lot of places shut down and delayed to be ready. The Martinsville Bulletin prepared, too.