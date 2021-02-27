STEVEN DOYLE: We must embrace a COVID-19 vaccine -- and all protections -- from the heart

This entire process with vaccine rollout reminds some of us of a certain vintage that there was an urgent rollout of a vaccine earlier in our lifetimes, one that felt much more like a celebration than we feel now.

Maybe society has evolved (devolved?) to the point that we have overbearing cynicism and indelible doubts in not only our pathway but, well, in each other. Something appears to have corroded our moral judgment, because there are some who don’t see value in doing something for the public good.

Wearing a mask, staying away from crowds and getting vaccinated against the coronavirus are our moral obligations.

Too many have displayed an immoral disdain for making those contributions to society because, well, “I” comes before “we” in too many hearts.

And let’s be clear: Not doing those things is a heart disease, not an exercise in thought and logic. There is no downside to doing them, so there is no logic to suggest otherwise.

When everyone wins, why act like a loser?

But today we see losers decry mask mandates as assaults of their personal freedoms, as if endangering someone else isn’t an assault on their freedom. No, you can’t do something that helps your fellow man. Why is that?