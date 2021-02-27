STEVEN DOYLE: We must embrace a COVID-19 vaccine -- and all protections -- from the heart

This entire process with vaccine rollout reminds some of us of a certain vintage that there was an urgent rollout of a vaccine earlier in our lifetimes, one that felt much more like a celebration than we feel now.
Maybe society has evolved (devolved?) to the point that we have overbearing cynicism and indelible doubts in not only our pathway but, well, in each other. Something appears to have corroded our moral judgment, because there are some who don’t see value in doing something for the public good.
Wearing a mask, staying away from crowds and getting vaccinated against the coronavirus are our moral obligations.
Too many have displayed an immoral disdain for making those contributions to society because, well, “I” comes before “we” in too many hearts.
And let’s be clear: Not doing those things is a heart disease, not an exercise in thought and logic. There is no downside to doing them, so there is no logic to suggest otherwise.
When everyone wins, why act like a loser?
But today we see losers decry mask mandates as assaults of their personal freedoms, as if endangering someone else isn’t an assault on their freedom. No, you can’t do something that helps your fellow man. Why is that?
More than half a century ago another very deadly and crucial public health problem was being fought amid international alarm.
Maybe you heard about polio or knew someone who endured its deadly and crippling infection that attacked children. NPR reports that in in 1952 alone nearly 60,000 were infected, and 3,000 died. Thousands others were left paralyzed. A first cousin of mine had the disease and was hospitalized, but she had no lasting effects, thank the Lord.
But parents lived in constant fear for their children until Dr. Jonas Salk discovered the vaccine to prevent polio. Unlike the rush to find serums for the coronavirus, that didn’t happen in a few months.
What we have experienced in the past year is a miracle of medical science that by the time you read this might have provided three options for you to combat the disease at an almost impervious level.
To me that makes those who disdain dosage even more despicable. These people have worked a miracle for you, and about a third of you say you will ridiculously ignore their efforts.
No one ignored Dr. Salk’s discovery. People cheered. Parents cried. The public responded with united urgency and enthusiasm.
I recall sitting in the Southern Baptist Church (founded 1812) where my family has been active for nearly four generations. On a good day maybe 85 were there, and we listened patiently as a community leader explained the vaccination process.
I don’t know how old I was, but I picture diagrams on a board, leaflets and a general understanding that this was a very good thing.
Then on a sunny Sunday not long after that my family went to the school where I eventually would enroll and stood in line in the room where my grandmother had PE and I someday would eat pimento cheese sandwiches with my chili.
Each of us was given a tiny paper cup with a square block of sugar in it. I never had seen a sugar cube, but I’d heard about them. There was a drop of something that looked pink on the sugar cube. And I guess that spoonful of sugar made the medicine go done squarely. I swallowed and chewed.
And with that process all across the country millions of children could avoid exposure to that most feared malady.
Eventually polio became a series of routine vaccinations for babies, and the disease was said to be eradicated worldwide by 1979.
But before Salk’s vaccine do you know what people did to fight the spread of this extremely contagious disease?
Public swimming pools were closed. People sat apart in gathering places, and those with the disease were isolated. I guess no one had thought about masks.
Today everyone should think about masks and vaccines. We won’t put COVID-19 on the eradication list until all of us are less selfish and think through our hearts and not some other parts of our bodies.
