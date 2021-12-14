Still talking holiday meals, including a recipe for syllabub

TODAY’S WORD is noggin. Example: Little Jimmy fell and busted his noggin.

TUESDAY’S WORD was queue. It means a line or vehicles waiting their turn to proceed or be attended. Example: There was a long queue at the market Sunday after church.

Christmas dinners

We’re still looking at what folks like to cook for holiday dinners. So far we haven’t heard fried turkey.

Tori Taylor has a huge Christmas Eve dinner each year — because her daughter Brittany, who will be 25 next week, was born on Christmas Day. That Christmas Eve dinner is ham, hashbrown casserole, deviled eggs, green beans, squash casserole and rolls, with her mother’s special recipe cheesecake for dessert. The following day, after a big breakfast, it’s “party food all day.”

Kris Landrum serves fondue.

Lisa Harbour’s Christmas dinner is steak sliced with horseradish and au juice. It’s appetizers for Christmas Eve.

Now on to a very special place for the Stroller — the Rorrer Homeplace. That’s Brother’s Critter Farm you may remember reading about for several years a while back in the Stroller. The Stroller column was written for decades by the one and only Sue Rorrer Carter of Fieldale and Ridgeway, a very special friend to many (and a member of the Old Dominion Cloggers), who also wrote the Bulletin’s Calendar and obituaries before she retired a few years ago. The Bulletin staff sends out a special greeting to Sue. Sue’s sister, Verna Rorrer Shepherd, said the “special treat” for Christmas at the homeplace is chicken and dumplings — plus ham, creamed potatoes, sweet potato casserole, green beans “and more goodies” — finished off by “a pound cake like our mama would bake each year.”

Syllabub

You may have heard the fun word “syllabub,” especially while reading historical novels. It is similar to eggnog, but in the 19th century, especially in the Carolina Low Country, the drink evolved into a light, airy dessert, though not one you’d probably want to serve the kids. Here’s Southern Living’s recipe for it:

1 cup heavy cream

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup sauvignon blanc or pino grigio

2 TBS brandy

Zest and juice of 1 lemon, plus zest for serving.

Beat cream and sugar on medium speed until slightly thickened, then add the wine, brandy, lemon juice and zest, and whip until the cream is smooth, fluffy and forms soft peaks. Refrigerate until ready to serve, topped with freshly grated nutmeg and lemon zest.

TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The Homburg hat is similar to the bowler hat, but made of fur felt and much softer, and is a precursor to the fedora. It got its name after future King Edward VII was wearing it on his way back from a trip to Bad Homburg in Germany.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Which popular men’s hat of the 1910s started out as a women’s hat but came to be worn by men, including Oscar Wilde?

