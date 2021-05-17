Stray cats and straight squash

TODAY’S WORD is implement. Example: Jack bought several soil implements at the auction Saturday and now can't wait to get out there and use them.

MONDAY’S WORD was soffit. It is the underside of an architectural structure such as an arch, a balcony, or overhanging eaves. Example: When the work was done on the old house, rectangular vents were installed in the soffits.

Pet specials

It's kitten season, when stray cats and unfixed pets have more litters of kittens than there ever can be homes for (and The Stroller knows about that, too, as there is a tiny stray cat with a huge pregnant belly taking temporary refuge in a room of the house).

To help these animals find homes, the SPCA is holding a "Pet-pacity" adoption special. Through May 31, the fee to adopt cats and kittens is $10, and for dogs larger than 30 pounds and 4 months old, it's $50. Those prices include the animal's spay or neuter and vaccines.

For more information, call the SPCA at 276-638-7297. The SPCA is at 132 Joseph Martin Highway and is open for adoptions from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays.

Squash