Stray cats and straight squash

TODAY’S WORD is implement. Example: Jack bought several soil implements at the auction Saturday and now can't wait to get out there and use them.
MONDAY’S WORD was soffit. It is the underside of an architectural structure such as an arch, a balcony, or overhanging eaves. Example: When the work was done on the old house, rectangular vents were installed in the soffits.
Pet specials
It's kitten season, when stray cats and unfixed pets have more litters of kittens than there ever can be homes for (and The Stroller knows about that, too, as there is a tiny stray cat with a huge pregnant belly taking temporary refuge in a room of the house).
To help these animals find homes, the SPCA is holding a "Pet-pacity" adoption special. Through May 31, the fee to adopt cats and kittens is $10, and for dogs larger than 30 pounds and 4 months old, it's $50. Those prices include the animal's spay or neuter and vaccines.
For more information, call the SPCA at 276-638-7297. The SPCA is at 132 Joseph Martin Highway and is open for adoptions from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
Squash
A woman and The Stroller were looking over the vegetable plants for sale at Southern States/Lester's recently. The other woman was looking carefully through all the offerings for squash. The Stroller picked up some crooked-neck squash, but the woman said she was looking for straight-neck squash.
"Why that in particular?" The Stroller asked.
"Because the crooked-neck squash gets hard," the woman said, and the straight-neck squash stays tender.
Vegetable varieties
What varieties of vegetables do you like best? Send your recommendations to The Stroller to share with readers. The Stroller will start off by waxing poetic about Jade beans. It's a slender, dark-green bean that The Stroller picks before the bean seeds inside get big, The Jade bean is tender and out-of-this world delicious. It's a bush bean, growing in a compact little plant.
MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The first census of Patrick County, in 1800, reported a population of 4,331 people.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: How does Patrick County's population in 1910 compare to its population now?
