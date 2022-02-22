Stroller: 2-day is a TwosDay -- and there's a joke for that

TODAY’S WORD is sesquipedalian. Example: The haughty director peppered even her most casual conversations with sesquipedalians.

MONDAY’S WORD was fathom. It means understand (a difficult problem or enigmatic person) after much thought. Example: I cannot begin to fathom why you are being so resistant to this new project when you’ve been complaining for years that you are tired of doing the same old thing!

Wordle

Jennifer Bowles said she appreciates the way the online word game Wordle lets you share your daily score on social media or with friends without it showing the answers, so it won’t ruin it for others.

A lot of people have gotten into the habit of sharing their answers — so consistently, in fact, that it saved one woman from a kidnapper.

Bowles and Julie Garcia shared that story: 80-year-old Denyse Holt of Illinois always shared her daily score for Wordle, so the day she didn’t, her daughters knew something was wrong. When they called and texted, she didn’t answer.

Since they lived on the West Coast, they asked a neighbor to check on her. It turned out that a naked man had broken into her house and held her hostage inside a basement bathroom for 21 hours. The police arrived, and their mother got out OK.

Wordle has sprung up in popularity in the local area over the past month or two. You can’t peek onto social media without people sharing their scores or talking about it. Stroller readers shared their experiences:

“My youngest son (almost 24) and I have recently been sharing our Wordle strategies and daily results,” said Amy Elliott, who is “always interested to know favorite starting words of fellow word nerds. Check your vowels first! Plug in nonsense words and see if a sensical word comes to mind.”

“I’ve been playing Words with Friends for a long time and grew up playing Scrabble, so I like Wordle as a different word challenge. For some reason, I have trouble thinking of five-letter words, though (four letters, six letters—nope!). I’m beginning to develop a strategy, but I haven’t come up with the ideal starting word yet,” said Gael Chaney.

“I love a brain puzzle, and this is only one per day,” said Sharon Dalton. “It’s all in your first word” and keeps your brain engaged.

TwosDay

Perhaps you’ve noticed today is a fun day for 2’s. It’s TWOSday, 02-22-22.

Here’s a joke you can go around telling 2-day. It won’t be a joke on you, since if you read it you get it through the spellings, but you can stump your friends. It comes to us from Stroller Sr., who stumped Stroller and Stroller Jr. with it.

“How long is it from two to two to two two?” Four minutes. (As in, how much time between 1:58 and 2:02)

MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Carla Hayden has been the Librarian of Congress since 2016.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: How does the Librarian of Congress come into and leave that position?

