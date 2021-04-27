STROLLER: A blooming amazing concept

TODAY’S WORD is esoteric. Example: Lydia tried befriending Cherise, but the latter's esoteric interests were difficult to make friendly conversation about.

TUESDAY’S WORD was modicum. It means a small quantity of a particular thing, especially something considered desirable or valuable. Example: If you had just a modicum of dignity and self-respect, you'd get to know the guy first before leaping in over your head.

Candlelight vigil

Southside Survivor Response Center will host a virtual candlelight vigil at 6 p.m. today, online. The vigil will be in honor of Sexual Assault Awareness Month. To participate, email Mary Jones at mjones@ssrcenter.org or outreach@ssrcenter.org.

Cabbage rose

A bold, artistic arrangement of vegetables Judy Epperly made for the Pacificio kitchen during last week's Historic Garden Week tour caught a lot of attention, especially for the cabbage head Epperly had cut to look like a large flower in bloom. Here's how she did it: