STROLLER: A blooming amazing concept

TODAY’S WORD is esoteric. Example: Lydia tried befriending Cherise, but the latter's esoteric interests were difficult to make friendly conversation about.
TUESDAY’S WORD was modicum. It means a small quantity of a particular thing, especially something considered desirable or valuable. Example: If you had just a modicum of dignity and self-respect, you'd get to know the guy first before leaping in over your head.
Candlelight vigil
Southside Survivor Response Center will host a virtual candlelight vigil at 6 p.m. today, online. The vigil will be in honor of Sexual Assault Awareness Month. To participate, email Mary Jones at mjones@ssrcenter.org or outreach@ssrcenter.org.
Cabbage rose
A bold, artistic arrangement of vegetables Judy Epperly made for the Pacificio kitchen during last week's Historic Garden Week tour caught a lot of attention, especially for the cabbage head Epperly had cut to look like a large flower in bloom. Here's how she did it:
- Carefully pry back the outer leaves of the cabbage head. They will form part of the design.
- With the outer leaves out of the way, make three deep cuts into the top of the remaining head of cabbage, in an asterisk design. Submerge the head of cabbage into a bucket of water overnight, or for about 24 hours.
- The next day, the cut cabbage leaves will have opened up a bit, and nestled within those outer leaves of cabbage, the whole thing will resemble a big rose or peony. Stick skewers into it from the bottom to hold it in floral foam you have in a basket or other container, and stick other vegetables and flowers around it to create an arrangement.
TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The Living Bible is a paraphrase of the Bible, created by Kenneth N. Taylor and published in 1971. He said in a 1979 interview with Christianity Today that he got the idea to create it after realizing his children understood the Bible much better when it was paraphrased.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What popular, easy-to-understand translation of the Bible was published fully in 1976 and appeared in New Testament form in 1966?
